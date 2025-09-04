AT THE BEACH | Start your weekend with a park run — healthy, positive and jovial
Taking to the road for a time of festivity and making new friends
Part of the joy of park runs is who you get to meet while out getting good exercise. The Kei Mouth Park Run is no exception — very few people get up grumpy to go to stretch their legs for 5km at 8am. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.