After lighting up the stage and streaming charts with his Inkanyezi Live EP, multi award-winning Afrosoul artist Sjava is back with the highly anticipated follow-up, Inkanyezi 2.0 Live EP.
The new five-track offering, recorded during two performances at the Joburg Theatre on August 15 and 16, serves as a continuation of the emotional journey that captivated fans in the first edition. .
“The first Inkanyezi was a glimpse of what performing live means to me. This time I wanted to bring even more: more emotion and more of that powerful connection we feel when we experience the music together, live and in the moment,” said Sjava.
Carrying the spiritual weight of its title Inkanyezi, meaning “a star”, the EP radiates illumination and hope.
It also features collaborations that add rich textures to the layered project. Legendary maskandi icon Shwi joins forces with Sjava again after their collaboration Ithuna on the platinum-selling album Isibuko. Also featured is celebrated producer and artist Zadok.
The Inkanyezi 2.0 Live EP arrives on all major streaming platforms on September 5.
Sjava returns with ‘Inkanyezi 2.0 Live’ EP
Image: Supplied
