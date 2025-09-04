Maskandi star Phuzekhemisi injured his leg during a performance at the weekend, but is determined to return to the stage soon.
The maskandi singer is recovering after suffering a painful injury during a live performance in Pietermaritzburg.
The much-loved artist, known for his energetic stage presence and deep-rooted traditional sounds, injured his leg mid-performance while entertaining a crowd of devoted fans. The incident occurred on Saturday evening, prompting immediate medical attention.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Phuzekhemisi confirmed he is under medical supervision and recovering with a plaster cast.
“Yes, I broke my leg while performing for my fans. I'm experiencing pain but the cast is making it better. I've got faith that soon I'll be back on stage.”
Despite the setback, the star remains in high spirits and grateful for the support from fans around the country.
Phuzekhemisi, whose real name is Zibokwakhe Johnstone Mnyandu, has been a dominant force in the maskandi genre for decades. His commitment to his craft and audience has earned him legendary status in the South African music scene.
Fans have taken to social media to wish the veteran artist a speedy recovery, with many praising his dedication and resilience.
Veteran maskandi singer Phuzekhemisi injures leg while performing at the weekend
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
