Sekhukhune United keeper Renaldo Leaner celebrates academic milestone
Entertainment reporter
Image: Facebook
Sekhukhune United shot-stopper Renaldo Leaner is proving he’s just as sharp off the pitch as he is between the posts.
The 27-year-old has added another feather to his academic cap, graduating with a higher certificate in sports sciences from the University of Pretoria.
Sekhukhune United took to social media to celebrate their goalkeeper’s latest success, posting a photo of Renaldo in his graduation gown, accompanied by a congratulatory message that reads: “A man of many talents. Congratulations to Renaldo Leaner on obtaining his higher certificate in sports sciences. A true inspiration on and off the field.”
This latest achievement solidifies Renaldo's commitment to his football and academic journeys. Renaldo already boasts an impressive educational background, having earned a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of the Western Cape and a sports psychology qualification from Unisa.
Fans and teammates have flooded the post with praise, hailing Renaldo as a role model for young athletes navigating sport and education.
Renaldo's academic focus on sports-related fields highlights a growing trend among professional footballers preparing for life beyond the game, something the Cape Town-born keeper has clearly taken to heart.
With his growing list of qualifications and his career on the rise, Renaldo continues to prove that success is not limited to the pitch.
