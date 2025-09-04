“It was cold and then all of a sudden it's become warm. So it's also, are we hydrating enough? If we're not hydrating, then we might be feeling lethargic with the heat because we're not used to it.”
Springtime blues: why seasonal changes affect your mental health
Journalist
Image: 123RF
As South Africa shifts from winter into warmer months many people notice more than just a change in weather. For some, the transition can bring mood swings, disrupted sleep and symptoms of seasonal depression, also known as Seasonal Affective Disorder.
According to South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) registered counsellor Vanishaa Gordhan-Narotam, while South Africans don’t experience the radical changes seen in countries in Europe or North America, the shift in daylight hours and rising temperatures still have a big effect on mental health.
“As South Africans we don't experience the extreme seasonal shifts as some of the other countries around the world, but we do experience a significant change with regards to daylight hours. So the days are a little longer as we get into the warmer temperatures. The temperature rises as well as our routine being affected,” she said.
Gordhan-Narotam said winter often brings a sense of comfort such as warm clothing, hearty meals and early nights, but spring signals renewal and change which can feel overwhelming.
“Winter is that warmer vest, like a cuddle. Spring then comes with rejuvenation. Now we have to do a fresh start. We have to get back into action almost because we're feeling a bit lighter, but some people experience spring anxiety. This can bring restlessness, disrupted sleep and irritability as the body adjusts to the temperatures.”
For many, the quick shift from cold to warm can leave the body scrambling to adapt. Gordhan-Narotam warned dehydration and fatigue are some of the first signs people should look out for.
“It was cold and then all of a sudden it's become warm. So it's also, are we hydrating enough? If we're not hydrating, then we might be feeling lethargic with the heat because we're not used to it.”
Seasonal changes can affect concentration, motivation, appetite and sleep. Gordhan-Narotam urged South Africans to pay attention to fatigue, social withdrawal and persistent irritability.
“It's feeling unusually tired,feeling unmotivated, feeling like what's the point? Feeling demotivated, unable to do tasks, or having difficulty concentrating.”
Symptoms can resemble anxiety or depression with some people feeling persistently sad, restless or overwhelmed by expectations.
“If it’s affecting your quality of life and daily routine, seek help, reach out, speak to a Sadag counsellor.”
Routine, sleep, hydration and small achievable goals are key to adjusting during the seasonal transition.
“Routine is important. Keeping up with meals, sleep and small goals. A lot of us set up these huge goals, but breaking them into manageable pieces helps us feel more accomplished.”
She also recommended mindfulness, journalling, light exercise and connecting with friends or family as tools to get through the seasonal shift.
“Journalling can be restorative. Writing thoughts down makes you feel lighter because it’s no longer stuck in your head. Connecting with loved ones, even a simple video call, helps avoid isolation.”
Gordhan-Narotam said loved ones and communities can play a big role by offering safe spaces for conversations and support.
“Having open conversations, allowing people to say ‘I’m not feeling well’, and listening without judgment goes a long way. Sometimes, just being heard is all someone needs.”
