AT THE BEACH | Epic Wild Coast trail run not for the faint-hearted
Tough journey from the Haven to Cintsa a true test of endurance, resilience and spirit
Some people are just born with more energy than the rest of us. They run on 440 volts while the rest of us lesser mortals run on 220 volts...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.