Reality TV star Lerato Sengadi also took a trip down memory lane of her days with her late husband HHP.
Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo was 38 when he died on October 24 2018.
Lerato took to her Instagram timeline to pen a tribute in celebration of his birthday.
"Happy heavenly birthday Motho. I’m still doing the best I can for you in your absence. It’s tough sometimes but God doesn’t play with His fave so ke tla ba shap. Mara u must also razzle for me there that side by the Badimo section. Lighten the load Nahmean. You are missed so much, not just by me but your Fancestors too. Thank God you left us with so much timeless music and more to amazing stuff to come, God willing and Him guiding me. Today is no tears, just cheers. I know you and Mawe are having a time. I’ma pour some out for y'all."
Menzi Ngubane’s wife Sikelelwa Sishuba remembers late actor on their anniversary
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Menzi Ngubane
Menzi Ngubane’s widow Sikelelwa Sishuba penned a heartfelt note to the late actor in commemoration of their wedding anniversary.
Menzi died on March 13 2021 after suffering a stroke at his home. He was 56.
Sikelelwa took to her timeline to share pictures of him with the caption: "Happy birthday to me. Thank you Lord for another year, I am grateful. As I celebrate my birthday, today would have been our 10th year wedding anniversary Nomafu. 2015/09/14 I officially became Mrs Ngubane."
