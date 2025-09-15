South African-born actor Greg Kriek, a voting member of the US Television Academy for the past two years, is looking forward to the release of two new productions while reflecting on the significance of attending one of television’s most prestigious nights.
“It takes weeks, even months to watch all the nominated television series to be evaluated [for voting],” Kriek told TimesLIVE after walking the red carpet of the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
“It was an incredible year in terms of the quality of television and level of competition.
“The number one series that stood out for me this year was Adolescence and the incredible performance by Owen Cooper, the youngest-ever supporting actor in a limited series winner at the age of 15.
“I think it had such a profound impact on the audience worldwide, speaking on such a pertinent issue, paired with incredible breakout performances from the leads. They so deserved to win in terms of what they’ve done.”
The Pitt, The Studio, Adolescence and Severance won the top awards on Sunday.
The Studio, Seth Rogen’s Apple TV+ series, set a record for the most wins by a comedy series in a single season. The Pitt took home the best drama series, with lead actor Noah Wyle winning best actor in a drama. Adolescence won six awards, including best limited series.
Severance won eight of the 27 awards for which it was nominated, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Britt Lower) and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Tramell Tillman).
Kriek, who has carved out a successful international career, shared his personal highlights of the past season. “In addition to Adolescence, the mastery of The Penguin series was unbelievable. Cristin Milioti won Lead Actress in a Limit or Anthology Series or Movie, and definitely deserved to win,” he said.
SA-born actor Greg Kriek shares his Emmy Awards favourites
Lifestyle Correspondent
Image: Jen Su
Comedy was also on his radar. “Everyone was talking about The Studio by Seth Rogen. Unbelievably well done, a real fantastic ‘wink’ at all the shenanigans that go on in the industry,” the Cape Town-born actor enthused.
He was equally impressed by Michelle Williams in Dying for Sex and Harrison Ford’s heartfelt turn in Shrinking. “It’s unbelievable to see Ford and that legend’s range. An absolute Hollywood movie star and yet such a personal performance.”
Kriek, who has appeared in Emmy-winning projects including Black Mirror and The Serengeti Rules, remains grateful for the recognition he has received on the global stage.
“It’s an honour as a South African to be here on the global stage. I’m very grateful to the Emmys. Last year was a personal career milestone of being in the running for Best Supporting Actor in a limited series or movie opposite Kevin Hart, even though Robert Downey Jnr ultimately took the award, rightfully so,” he said with a smile.
As for what’s next, Kriek’s schedule is packed. “One that will be coming at the end of the year is an international television series called The Nowhere Man.
“I’m also in a new movie called Alphas with Martin Henderson. That’s a surfing drama which will be epic, and I worked in Europe on a fun and exciting spy comedy titled Real, True, 100% Love.
“I’ve been very grateful to see the evolution of television as everyone from a commercial and an artistic side is fighting to redefine what it means to be at the pinnacle of television in 2025 and beyond.”
