'I bring authenticity': Ex-cop Dumisani Nyundu stars as Mongezi in 'Levels'
From patrolling the streets to acting on TV, former police officer Dumisani Nyundu is stealing scenes as Capt Mongezi in Mzansi Magic’s hit drama Levels.
TshisaLIVE caught up with the ex-cop turned actor to talk about this new chapter in his life.
Having served as a real policeman, Dumisani says slipping into the role of a police officer in Levels felt natural.
“Portraying Mongezi wasn’t difficult because I know the role inside out. I’ve always seen myself as a performer, whether on stage or on radio. Acting is something I’ve dreamt about,” he said.
Mongezi is a seasoned former member of the police, having worked in crime intelligence after many years in the detectives unit.
Dumisani brings more than just acting skills to the role, as he draws from his real police experience.
“I use my communications and problem-solving skills from my time in the force. Working with detectives taught me how they handle interrogations and investigations, so I’m able to bring that authenticity to Mongezi.”
The transition from policing to acting wasn’t planned but felt like fate. Dumisani’s nickname “X-Cop”, also the title of his book Diary of an X-Cop, opened doors in entertainment.
“I never thought I’d act, but the opportunity came because of my story and my stage persona. I also have a passion for radio and hope to grow in that space too.”
There were no major challenges stepping into acting because of his background. However, Dumisani admits one surprise was acting with veteran stars such as Bonko Khoza, Melusi Mbele, Bheki Mkhwane and Lunathi Mampofu, actors he once only saw on TV.
Dumisani describes his character as mature, loyal and professional: “Mongezi is dedicated, having served in investigations and now in crime intelligence. He stands for integrity and hard work, which is something I respect deeply.”
His phone lights up after every episode airs on Sundays, he said. “I get messages and calls from old police friends and people I haven’t spoken to in years, including those I trained with in 2004. It’s been amazing.”
Dumisani believes South African TV still has work to do in realistically depicting police life. “Many shows get things wrong: officers wearing earrings or beards or detectives wearing ceremonial hats with casual clothes, which is not accurate. Levels is different. Through Mongezi it shows how things really happen in the police service.”
He’s hungry for more acting roles and is attending auditions. “I want to continue acting and hope more opportunities come my way soon.”
To fans and anyone thinking of making a big career change, Dumisani has this advice: “Don’t let anyone decide your destiny. If you have passion, go for it. My story as the ex cop has opened doors and I believe many more are coming.”
From the police to prime time, Dumisani is proving that with passion and persistence it’s never too late to chase your dreams. Don’t miss him as Capt Mongezi every Sunday on Levels.
