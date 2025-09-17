Murumba Pitch opens up about his painful childhood

“Now you know what’s going on.”
Murumba Pitch, one of Mzansi’s rising music sensations, has addressed long-standing questions about his eye, a topic he has often avoided. In a candid moment that has since gone viral, the star revealed the heartbreaking story behind his condition.
The musician shared that when he was two years old he developed what doctors described as an eye tumour, an aggressive infection that required urgent surgical removal. While the operation was life-saving, it left a visible mark he carried into his school years, a time he describes as deeply painful.
“The condition affected me a lot growing up,” he shared. “At school, I always asked myself why I looked different from other kids.”
The artist, known for always wearing shades, explained in the video: “There’s something called an eye tumour. I had my eye operated on when I was two years old because it was infected. Without further damages, it had to be operated on. Please don’t ask again. Now you know what’s going on.”
Despite the challenges, Murumba Pitch said he eventually found peace, acceptance and a deep sense of self-worth.
“With time, I learned to accept myself, and I started building confidence. That’s how I became the man I am today.”
His journey has resonated with fans, who have praised his bravery and honesty. It’s a reminder that our scars, seen and unseen, do not define us. Instead, they shape the strength we carry forward.
Murumba Pitch is gearing up for a major milestone in his career. He will host a listening session and album launch for Me To Me on September 17 at Felice in Midrand.
