WATCH | Big Zulu fulfils little fan’s wish before her brain tumour surgery

Rapper and philanthropist Big Zulu took time out of his schedule this week to visit a young fan battling a serious health condition before her surgery at the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital.
The rapper, known for his signature style and heartfelt lyrics, responded to a special request facilitated by the Reach For A Dream Foundation. A young girl, whose name has not been made public for privacy reasons, wanted to meet Big Zulu in person before undergoing critical surgery to remove a brain tumour.
Big Zulu shared a message on his social media, opening up about the emotional encounter: “Ash nkabi National izolo ngiye ngayobona nali Qhawe elincane bath liye lacela ukuth isifiso salo ukubona uBig Zulu ngamehlo cha angimoshanga skhath ngaya lijabule kakhulu ukungibona ash libambekile iQhawe usesendlelen uzokwenza Surgery this week bath brain tumour.” (Ash, I went to see this little hero yesterday. She asked that her wish was to see Big Zulu with her own eyes. No, I didn't waste my time. She was so happy to see me. Ash, the hero is going through a lot. She will undergo surgery this week for a brain tumour.)
He added a call for support: “Ngicela silifisele konke okuhle kuhambe kahle eSurgery nomndeni uthole ukujabula. Ngiyabonga @reach_for_a_dream.” (Please, let's all wish her the best. May the surgery go well and may her family find joy. Thank you @reach_for_a_dream.)
The moment touched many of his fans, with messages of love and support pouring in across platforms.
Asked about the much-anticipated Celebrity Soccer Tournament 2025, a star-studded charity football event that has gained a cult following over the years, Big Zulu shared his disappointment about the lack of updates.
“In my view, I thought the games should've taken place, but it'll be unfortunate if the games don't take place this year,” he said.
The tournament, which brings together celebrities from across the entertainment spectrum, has helped raise funds for causes. Fans are hopeful an announcement will come soon.
WATCH | Big Zulu fulfils little fan’s wish before her brain tumour surgery
