East London dancer ‘Chacing’ bright lights of Hollywood

It’s Friday afternoon and the LA traffic is seething. Hooters are bellowing and humans are bustling.
The air is frenzied with energy — some anxious to get home, others on the hunt for a night of thrilling Hollywood dazzle.
Some, like Chace Collett, are the dazzle; and this Eastern Cape-born dancer lives to thrill.
Collett is on her way to MainRō in Los Angeles. She has a residency as a lead dancer at this fiery modern Moulin Rouge-style theatre restaurant every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.
“We have dancers, aerialists, instrumentalists, singers and magicians,” she said, with styles varying based on the season’s theme, from burlesque to lyrical to hip hop to jazz to anything.
She has different gigs on other nights. In daylight hours she trains, rehearses, and films fitness videos, among other things.
If this sounds like a lot, that’s because it is. She doesn’t stop.
Collett is signed with McDonald Selznick Associates (MSA), an agency representing some of the world’s top celebrities.
On Monday, the five-time dance world champion and former SA champ started filming for Beachbody’s new P90X Gen Next — a job she got through MSA.
“It was tough,” she said after her first day of filming.
This isn’t her first Beachbody rodeo — she’s the ripped blonde with the easy smile making instructor Amoila Cesar’s brutal routines look effortless in the 2023 Chop Wood Carry Water series.
She’s danced at glitzy events for stars such as Martin Lawrence and Jamie Foxx, and performed at major cultural functions like movie premieres and ESPN Playoffs.
Collett has body-doubled for celebrities on TV series The Masked Singer, and backgrounded on Dancing with the Stars.
“Another highlight was the 2023/2024 New Year’s Eve gig I did in Portland with Eli’s Band through Respublika Events — it was magical,” she recalled. “It was huge.”
The 27-year-old is also regularly hired by top showbiz houses such as Tease Productions, Elite Entertainment Global, Kuteur, and IjalyAn Productions.
“My mom took me to a ballet class when I was three. One of my first dance teachers was Giselle Engelbrecht — I loved Giselle, she was so gentle.
“Every teacher I’ve ever had has influenced me personally in my dance,” she said.
Though she responds well to gentle, Collett also likes people “to be honest with me and critique me rather than hold it back — because holding it back doesn’t make me a better dancer”.
Collett grew up on a farm outside Stutterheim with four older brothers, an outdoorsy but quiet, introverted child.
She moved with her family to East London for convenience — her brothers’ sport and her dance training meant they were more there than anywhere else.
She matriculated at Merrifield College, then in 2022 she spread her wings to America.
“From EL to LA!” she said.
It wasn’t easy breaking into the industry in the US, but she chose it because “I loved how big the industry was here for dance”.
“The opportunities are endless, and being a competitor I loved hat there are so many incredible dancers from all over the world who come here to pursue dance.
“That makes the industry cut-throat and competitive, so it adds a bit of adrenaline as well.
“I felt I would grow so much more as a dancer and performer here in the US.”
But it takes dedication, persistence, and hard work.
“It’s hard because there are a lot of amazing dancers here.
“It can also be difficult because there are jobs that are typecast, so sometimes it’s not about how great you are, but whether you have the right look.”
Another thing that’s tough, she says, is that once jobs, choreographers, and directors have a cast, they usually use them in future projects.
“So it can be hard to break into that — unless one of them takes a different opportunity.”
She trained at Millennium Dance Complex in LA, Steps on Broadway in New York City, Joffrey Ballet School, Alvin Ailey, London’s Royal Ballet School, and Royal Academy of Dance.
She’s been mentored by top industry professionals, and has worked with choreographers such as Matt Steffanina, Mark Meismer, Tevyn Cole, Hamilton Evans, Marissa Heart, Krista Miller, AC Ciulla, Yanis Marshall, and Brian Freidman, among other big names.
“I think my favourite has been Mark Meismer. He is lyrical and jazz king — two of my best styles.”
On choreographing herself, “I dabble, I enjoy creating — but I definitely enjoy being the performer more”.
Collett shares an apartment with a fellow dancer. She doesn’t have pets in LA — “but I do have my baby Phoebe [an eight-year-old toy pom], who stays with my mom in East London in SA. I miss them both so much every day”.
While fitness is a massive part of her life (between gigs, she works out about four times a week), Collett doesn’t skimp on fun.
“I don’t restrict myself — as I’ve never been very good at that. I love sweet things,” she laughed.
“I honestly don’t stay away from treats — so I just make sure my main meals are organic, and whole foods.”
And in her spare time (when might that be, I ask myself), Collett loves camping and hiking.
“There are really great hiking trails in LA,” she said.
To unwind, she enjoys dinner and cocktails out with friends. Most of all, though, “weather permitting”, you’ll catch her on the beach.
Maybe even a SA beach?
“I want to come home and visit — I just don’t know when yet. For now I just want to get in as much experience and dance as I can.”
Daily Dispatch
East London dancer ‘Chacing’ bright lights of Hollywood
Five-times world and former SA champion Chace Collett carving a glitzy career for herself
Daily Dispatch
