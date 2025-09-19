Lifestyle

IN THE GARDEN | ‘Tarts’ of the hot flower garden

Cheeky, bright and brash Zinnias thrive in summer heat

Premium
By JULIA SMITH - 19 September 2025

Zinnia flowers are the “tarts” of the summer garden...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Why Africa needs its own voice in the global AI safety debate
Watch Team Colombia & South Africa Unite To Create Musical Magic | Intervision ...