Themba Khosa shot up trends lists on Sunday after an explosive episode of Married at First Sight South Africa.
The latest episode showcased his relationship with Nelisa Ntabeni being put to the test after his former partner and baby mama Sponono revealed Themba had paid lobola for her before joining the show.
Ahead of the recommitment ceremony set to take place on September 28 on Mzansi Magic, Themba spoke about why he decided to join the show despite supposed WhatsApp messages between him and his former partner citing he wanted fame.
“I was genuinely ready to settle down. I've been through enough in life to know what I want, and I thought this could be a real way to find someone who matches me. I know it sounds wild to marry a stranger, but I came in with an open heart,” he said.
Themba said before taking the plunge to do the experiment he took time to reflect on who he is and what he can bring to a relationship.
“It's been a lot. There were times I cringed, but also moments where I was proud of how I handled things. It’s humbling.”
Viewers witnessed Nelisa beside Themba and he said he looks forward to their future together.
“My kids and wife love each other, even though they haven’t spent a lot of time together. I can see a happy family in the future.”
With the reunion of the show looming on October 5, Themba said he is taking time to reflect on the process before clearing things up that “didn’t come across the way they happened”.
“The story’s not over. There’s so much that happens, real challenges, real emotions. People will see how things shift and grow. Trust me, the reunion is going to be something else.
“I'm taking time to reflect and process everything. I want to come into that space calm, respectful and ready to own my part. It’s not about defending myself, it’s about telling my truth and hearing others out too.”
‘I can see a happy family in the future’ — Themba Khosa on finding love on ‘Married at First Sight SA’
