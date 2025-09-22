Lifestyle

Playing a man who falls in love with a disabled woman, opened Malakiwe Kroza’s eyes

Komani model and TV celeb’s first acting role sees him having to master Zulu language

By BARBARA HOLLANDS - 22 September 2025

He is a money model on the glitzy set of SABC’s Deal or No Deal Celebrity and now Komani model Malakiwe Kroza has appeared in a poignant short film...

