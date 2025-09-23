Whether you call it shebo or sheba, no braai is complete without the rich, tomato and onion-based relish, best enjoyed with pap.
Wayne Blake, cluster GM at ANEW Hotels & Resorts, says shebo brings familiar comfort when spooned over soft maize meal, soaked up with fresh vetkoek or served as a dip next to boerie rolls. “But Sheba isn’t just a relish. It’s the heart of the plate for any serious South African braai and there are so many options to serve it with, especially in each province where sheba can be a wonderful accompaniment to local flavours and traditions.”
For Heritage Day Wayne shares a baseline shebo recipe that can be infused into five recipes from five provinces.
Five ways to make the perfect seshebo for your Heritage Day braai
From Gauteng's wine-splashed relish to Western Cape's snoek-filled delight, here's how you can apply your own tasty twist to the braai staple
Image: The South African Avocado Growers Association
Whether you call it shebo or sheba, no braai is complete without the rich, tomato and onion-based relish, best enjoyed with pap.
Wayne Blake, cluster GM at ANEW Hotels & Resorts, says shebo brings familiar comfort when spooned over soft maize meal, soaked up with fresh vetkoek or served as a dip next to boerie rolls. “But Sheba isn’t just a relish. It’s the heart of the plate for any serious South African braai and there are so many options to serve it with, especially in each province where sheba can be a wonderful accompaniment to local flavours and traditions.”
For Heritage Day Wayne shares a baseline shebo recipe that can be infused into five recipes from five provinces.
THE SHEBO BASE RECIPE
Ingredients:
Method:
WESTERN CAPE: SMOKED SNOEK SHEBO CANAPÉ
This braai day bite is bold, proudly local and made to share.
Ingredients:
Method:
KWAZULU-NATAL: GREEN MANGO AND CURRY LEAF SHEBO
Perfect when served with grilled fish or spiced chops.
Ingredients:
Method:
MPUMALANGA: CHAKALAKA AND CARROT SHEBO
Ideally served with boerie rolls, grilled wors or spooned over thick-cut chips.
Ingredients:
Method:
GAUTENG: RED WINE TOMATO SHEBO
Serve with flame-grilled steak, juicy lamb chops or over creamy pap for a touch of Joburg elegance.
Ingredients:
Method:
NORTH WEST: GRILLED CORN AND ROASTED PEPPER SHEBO
Enjoy with grilled chicken, braaied mielies or pap “tert” — it’s a colourful celebration of flavour and tradition.
Ingredients:
Method:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos