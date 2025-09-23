Lifestyle

Five ways to make the perfect seshebo for your Heritage Day braai

From Gauteng's wine-splashed relish to Western Cape's snoek-filled delight, here's how you can apply your own tasty twist to the braai staple

By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED) - 23 September 2025
Image: The South African Avocado Growers Association

Whether you call it shebo or sheba, no braai is complete without the rich, tomato and onion-based relish, best enjoyed with pap. 

Wayne Blake, cluster GM at ANEW Hotels & Resorts, says shebo brings familiar comfort when spooned over soft maize meal, soaked up with fresh vetkoek or served as a dip next to boerie rolls. “But Sheba isn’t just a relish. It’s the heart of the plate for any serious South African braai and there are so many options to serve it with, especially in each province where sheba can be a wonderful accompaniment to local flavours and traditions.”

For Heritage Day Wayne shares a baseline shebo recipe that can be infused into five recipes from five provinces.

THE SHEBO BASE RECIPE

Ingredients:

  • 2-4 medium ripe tomatoes, diced
  • 1 large onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 tbsp (15ml) neutral oil (sunflower or canola)
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp (5ml) smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp (5ml) brown sugar
  • Pinch of ground cumin (optional)
  • Salt and pepper to taste (start with ½ tsp salt/5ml)
  • Fresh thyme or parsley, to finish

Method:

  1. Heat the oil in a pan over medium-low heat.
  2. Add the onions and cook slowly, stirring occasionally, until deeply caramelised for about 15—20 minutes.
  3. Add the garlic, smoked paprika, cumin (if using), salt and pepper, and stir until fragrant. Stir in the diced tomatoes and brown sugar.
  4. Simmer uncovered for 15—20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thick and rich.
  5. Add herbs just before serving.

WESTERN CAPE: SMOKED SNOEK SHEBO CANAPÉ

This braai day bite is bold, proudly local and made to share.

Ingredients:

  • ½ tsp turmeric
  • ½ tsp mild masala
  • chilli flakes
  • 800g deboned snoek
  • lemon

Method:

  1. Add ½ tsp (2.5ml) turmeric, ½ tsp (2.5ml) mild masala spice and a pinch of chilli flakes after the onions have caramelised (step 2 in the base recipe), to give your shebo a distinct Cape Malay flair.
  2. Simmer until thick and spiced, then fold through flaked, deboned smoked snoek (about ½ cup or 125ml).
  3. Spoon the mixture onto small, toasted slices of bread or crackers and serve as a flavour-packed canapé with a squeeze of lemon.

KWAZULU-NATAL: GREEN MANGO AND CURRY LEAF SHEBO

Perfect when served with grilled fish or spiced chops.

Ingredients:

  • 125ml diced green mango
  • 6-8 curry leaves
  • white vinegar
  • lemon juice

Method:

  1. Add ½ cup (125ml) finely diced green mango and 6-8 fresh curry leaves just after the onions have caramelised.
  2. Allow the mango to soften slightly before adding the garlic and tomatoes.
  3. The mango brings a bright, tangy layer that balances the richness of the shebo, while the curry leaves add an unmistakable KZN flair. Finish with a splash of white vinegar or a squeeze of lemon juice to lift the flavours.

MPUMALANGA: CHAKALAKA AND CARROT SHEBO

Ideally served with boerie rolls, grilled wors or spooned over thick-cut chips.

Ingredients:

  • 2 teaspoons chakalaka
  • ¼ cup grated carrots

Method:

  1. Add 2 tbsp (30ml) of mild or hot chakalaka and ¼ cup grated carrots.
  2. Stir the carrots in early with the onions to soften, then add the chakalaka just before the tomatoes. This creates a rustic, hearty and nostalgic hybrid sauce that brings warmth and texture to your shebo.

GAUTENG: RED WINE TOMATO SHEBO

Serve with flame-grilled steak, juicy lamb chops or over creamy pap for a touch of Joburg elegance.

Ingredients:

  • 60ml dry red wine
  • 5ml vinegar
  • butter 

Method:

  1. Add ¼ cup (60ml) dry red wine to the tomatoes and 1 tsp (5ml) vinegar and simmer gently to develop rich, layered flavours.
  2. Finish with a small knob of butter to give the shebo a smooth, glossy finish. 

NORTH WEST: GRILLED CORN AND ROASTED PEPPER SHEBO

Enjoy with grilled chicken, braaied mielies or pap “tert” — it’s a colourful celebration of flavour and tradition.

Ingredients:

  • 125ml grilled corn kernels
  • ½ diced roasted red pepper
  • ½ teaspoon ground coriander

Method:

  1. Add a ½ cup (125ml) grilled corn kernels and ½ diced roasted red pepper during the last five minutes of simmering to add crunch and colour.
  2. Stir in ½ teaspoon (2.5ml) ground coriander seeds for a warm, earthy flavour.
