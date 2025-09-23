Rethabile Khumalo speaks on keeping her mother's legacy alive 'despite setbacks'

Rethabile Khumalo is set to honour the life of her late mother, singer Winnie Khumalo, who died on January 7.
This year marked 30 years of Winnie in the music industry and Rethabile plans to host a musical feast and cultural celebration that will bring together some of South Africa’s most respected artists at Soweto Meat Lovers on October 4 to celebrate her mother's contribution to the music industry.
“It was always in our hearts to celebrate her 30-year milestone, even while she was still with us. She passed before she could witness it. So this event has become a celebration of her career and a tribute to her life. It's about honouring what she achieved and the legacy she left,” Rethabile told TshisaLIVE.
“I want to continue celebrating her life and contributions to music, but also carve out a space where people recognise me for who I am as an individual artist. Carrying her legacy forward means keeping her spirit alive in everything I do, while still allowing my own voice and story to shine.
“Nine months later the pain is still there, but I've been learning to find strength in her memory. I cope by reminding myself of the lessons she left me, by pouring my emotions into my music and by leaning on the love and support of my family. Healing is a journey, but I know she would want me to keep moving forward with courage.”
Hosting an event is not the only tribute Rethabile has done for her late mother. She has music and open letters she's shared with her followers on social media.
“Her passing has changed the way I approach music. I write with more honesty, more emotion and more vulnerability than I did before. Themes of legacy, healing and love are present in my work now. I feel a responsibility to honour her by creating music that not only entertains but also speaks to people's hearts.
“The song was one of the first ways I could express my emotions after her passing. I want to continue honouring her through my music, through annual tributes such as this concert, and by creating projects that reflect her passion and values. I also want to invest in community initiatives that carry forward the spirit of giving and mentorship that she lived by.”
During the Covid-19 pandemic, Rethabile and her mother wanted to start a food truck, but life had other plans for them. Rethabile decided to fulfil her mother's wishes and launch the kitchen specialising in burgers in April.
“The burger business has been a beautiful way to keep her memory alive. It hasn't been easy, but it's been rewarding to see people supporting it and connecting with the story behind it. For me, it's not just about food, it's about creating something lasting that reflects her love for people and her entrepreneurial spirit.”
These ventures have not only been to honour her mother but also efforts for her to “secure” stability for herself and her child.
When DJ and producer Oskido gave his tribute to Winnie he emphasised the impact of losing a mother and advised her children to pay off her house with the donations made towards her family.
“There were challenges with the donations and the process didn't unfold as we had hoped. I've been engaging with the right channels to manage everything responsibly, and while not everything has been finalised, I'm deeply grateful for the support, care and encouragement we've received throughout this journey.
“Despite the setbacks, I have been doing everything I can to secure stability for myself and my child. The process of paying off the house has been difficult, but I remain determined to make it happen. My focus is on building towards that step by step, with the same resilience and determination my mom taught me.”
Rethabile Khumalo speaks on keeping her mother's legacy alive 'despite setbacks'
