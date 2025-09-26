Lifestyle

AT THE BEACH | Amandla bhuti, go claim your gold

Premium
By NICK PIKE - 26 September 2025

Thirty-one-year-old Avuyile Ndamase’s rise to green and gold to represent SA Surfing at the most recent ISA World Surfing Championships in El Salvador is nothing short of heroic. ..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Ethiopia Calls Nuclear Power “Essential for Africa’s Future” at Moscow Forum | ...
Some Palestinians say they won’t leave Gaza City | REUTERS