End of an Era: e.tv’s ‘Scandal!’ to air final episode in June 2026

After more than two decades of captivating South African audiences, e.tv has announced that its iconic daily drama Scandal! will air its final episode in June 2026.
The beloved soapie, known for its gripping storylines and bold take on real-life issues, will officially draw the curtain on what has become one of the country’s most celebrated television institutions.
Since its debut, Scandal! has earned its place as a staple in South African homes, consistently pushing boundaries and sparking national conversations through stories that mirrored the complexities of everyday life. From explosive family secrets to power struggles and moral dilemmas, the show brought drama and authenticity in equal measure.
In a statement, e.tv said the decision to end the show was influenced by the ever-evolving television landscape.
“We believe that Scandal! has reached the end of its life cycle,” the channel said, adding that broadcasters must continually review programming and scheduling to meet the changing needs of audiences.
e.tv thanked Ochre Moving Pictures, the production company behind the show, for providing more than 20 years of storytelling excellence. The channel also paid tribute to the dedicated cast and crew whose passion and creativity helped shape Scandal! into a household name.
Executive producer Stan Joseph of Ochre Moving Pictures reflected on the show's journey with pride and gratitude.
“Producing Scandal! has been an incredible journey and a true labour of love,” he said. “Over 20 years, our writers, directors, actors, and crew have poured their hearts into bringing authentic South African stories to life. While it is bittersweet to say goodbye, we are proud of the legacy Scandal! leaves behind.”
For fans, there’s still time to savour the drama. Scandal! will continue airing until June 2026, allowing viewers to enjoy its final chapters and bid farewell to characters who’ve become part of their daily lives.
As one of South Africa’s longest-running and most influential soap operas, Scandal! leaves behind a powerful legacy one of storytelling, impact and connection. And while its final episode may be in sight, its influence on the local television landscape will be felt for years to come.
End of an Era: e.tv’s ‘Scandal!’ to air final episode in June 2026
Entertainment reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
