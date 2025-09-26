Radio and TV personality ProVerb is stepping into the wellness space with the release of his new book, To Health With It! Reset, Realign and Redefine your Health, Wealth and Happiness, a personal and practical guide to living a more intentional life.
Born Tebogo Thekisho, ProVerb is no stranger to the spotlight. Best known as the charismatic host of Idols South Africa, the media veteran has also built an impressive career off-screen — as a corporate speaker, property investor, board member and academic. Now he’s channelling his journey of transformation into the pages of a new book that challenges readers to rethink what it truly means to be healthy.
“I have spent years navigating the complexities of health — not just in my body but in my mind, my career, my relationships, my finances and my purpose,” he said.
“What I have come to realise is that there is no single formula for wellbeing, no one-size-fits-all approach that works for everyone. However, there is a universal truth: when one aspect of our health is neglected, it inevitably affects everything else.”
ProVerb's new book offers guide to health, wealth and happiness
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
In To Health With It!, ProVerb reflects on his personal journey — from overcoming trauma and pursuing academic goals, to finding financial freedom and peace of mind. More than just a memoir, the book offers readers a holistic framework for balanced living, touching on the six key dimensions of wellness: physical, mental, emotional, financial, social and spiritual.
Backed by insights from global said leaders and peppered with relatable anecdotes, the book serves as both a source of inspiration and a practical toolkit. It’s a call to action for readers to reset, realign and redefine their lives whatever that may look like for them.
While ProVerb continues to command stages as a host of high-profile events and conferences, his new mission is clear: to help others thrive beyond fame, fortune or career success.
The media veteran is presently pursuing an MBA and planning to enrol for a DBA.
