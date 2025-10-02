Charlize Theron turned heads and set social media ablaze on Wednesday when she arrived at the Christian Dior jewellery runway show in Paris wearing nothing beneath a sleek black leather jacket.
The Oscar-winning actress and longtime Dior ambassador proved again she is a force of fashion, confidently stepping out in the bold ensemble at the star-studded event held at Jardin des Tuileries. Her minimalist yet edgy look featured a structured, slightly oversized Dior leather biker jacket worn directly against the skin with no visible blouse or undergarments.
The jacket, which featured diagonal zips and pink rose and white dove embroidered accents, was fastened with a single button at the waist, offering a glimpse of her décolletage while maintaining an air of effortless sophistication. Her hair was worn long, with platinum blonde highlights and natural waves, along with neutral, barely-there makeup and no jewellery.
Charlize Theron stuns in daring leather look at Paris Fashion Week
Lifestyle Correspondent
Image: Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images
Image: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Theron paired the daring piece with knee-length pleated green shorts, from the men’s collection, with sheer black stockings, black and white flat loafers and a red leather clutch bag. The loafers have been a trending look this season, with Theron’s 177cm slim frame towering above other celebrities in heels.
The 50-year-old Benoni-born actress received widespread praise for her fashion risk, with many calling it one of her boldest looks to date.
“Charlize Theron is the undisputed queen of Paris Fashion Week,” read a comment on Instagram, with another saying: “Charlize Theron’s beauty is a symphony of sensuality, her luminous skin glowing like dawn’s first light.”
