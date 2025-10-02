Here’s what to do if you want be on ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season 6

Another season of Big Brother Mzansi is looming — but before then, the cast has to be selected. Those who previously missed their chance at instant fame now get another chance to throw their hat into the ring.
MultiChoice said applications for season 6 of the reality show opened on Thursday.
The winner of season 6 will join the ranks of past winners, including Sweet Guluva (season 5), Mjuneiro, also known as Inkabi yase Atlanta McJunior (season 4) and Michelle Mvundla, popularly known as Mpho Wa Badimo (season 3).
“Big Brother Mzansi continues to be one of South Africa’s most culturally resonant reality shows, offering a bold and unfiltered lens into the lives of everyday South Africans,” said Shirley Adonisi, channel director for local entertainment channels.
“More than just entertainment, the show ignites national conversations about identity, relationships and social dynamics, while celebrating the vibrancy and diversity of Mzansi youth. With its immersive format and real-time audience engagement, Big Brother Mzansi remains a powerful platform for self-expression, discovery and the emergence of new talent.”
Here’s all you need to know to enter the competition:
When do auditions open?
They opened on Thursday October 2.
Where are the auditions taking place?
Submit a two-minute audition tape by using the link: mzansimagic.tv/bigbrother and follow the steps to enter.
What are the criteria?
You must be a citizen/legal resident of South Africa and 21 or older (on January 1 2026).
The selection team are looking for housemates who are fun-loving, creative and original. They have to be open-minded and tolerant of the views and lifestyle choices of others. Applicants need to be creative, memorable and have the wit to outplay and outlast their fellow housemates.
