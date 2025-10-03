Global superstar Black Coffee is returning home with his Africa Is Not a Jungle movement in November.
The DJ and producer will headline events in Durban on November 8 and Johannesburg on November 29, with the shows promising next-level vibes, world-class production and a powerful message.
Africa Is Not a Jungle started as a challenge to outdated perceptions of Africa, but has evolved into a global platform for African music, creativity and culture. The aim is to put African talent centre stage and keep it there.
Each show is about community, connection and making sure the world feels the energy of the continent.
“We’re not only throwing a festival; we’re showcasing who we are and what we’re capable of,” Black Coffee said of the project.
This year Africa Is Not a Jungle is teaming up with the Black Coffee Foundation to give back. For every ticket sold, R20 will go to the foundation, supporting projects focused on education, the arts and developing under-resourced communities across SA.
“Every fan becomes part of something bigger. That’s the power of music,” Black Coffee said.
Black Coffee brings ‘Africa Is Not a Jungle’ home in November
Entertainment reporter
Image: Instagram/DJ Black Coffee
Global superstar Black Coffee is returning home with his Africa Is Not a Jungle movement in November.
The DJ and producer will headline events in Durban on November 8 and Johannesburg on November 29, with the shows promising next-level vibes, world-class production and a powerful message.
Africa Is Not a Jungle started as a challenge to outdated perceptions of Africa, but has evolved into a global platform for African music, creativity and culture. The aim is to put African talent centre stage and keep it there.
Each show is about community, connection and making sure the world feels the energy of the continent.
“We’re not only throwing a festival; we’re showcasing who we are and what we’re capable of,” Black Coffee said of the project.
This year Africa Is Not a Jungle is teaming up with the Black Coffee Foundation to give back. For every ticket sold, R20 will go to the foundation, supporting projects focused on education, the arts and developing under-resourced communities across SA.
“Every fan becomes part of something bigger. That’s the power of music,” Black Coffee said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos