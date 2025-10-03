ROASTED CHICKPEA AND HONEY-GLAZED BUTTERNUT SALAD
- 250g Chickpeas (garbanzo beans, bengal gram), mature seeds, raw
- 13g Maggi Oil-Free Dressing Greek
- 750g butternut cubes
- 2.5g salt
- 1g black pepper
- 2.5g spices, cinnamon, ground
- 10g Maggi Chilli Garlic Sauce
- 60ml honey
- 100g cheese, feta
- 2.5g seeds, pumpkin and squash seed kernels dried
- Pre-heat the oven to 200°C.
- Using a clean towel, dry the chickpeas thoroughly.
- In a small bowl combine the chickpeas and no-oil dressing and mix well. Spread out on a baking sheet in a single layer.
- Bake for 15-18 minutes until the chickpeas start to crisp up. Transfer to a clean bowl and set aside.
- In a separate bowl, combine the butternut, olive oil, salt, pepper, cinnamon, Maggi Chilli Garlic Sauce and honey. Stir well to coat the butternut.
- Spread the butternut on the same baking sheet. Reduce the oven temperature to 180°C and place the butternut in the oven. Roast for 20-25 minutes until the butternut is tender.
- Once done, leave the butternut to cool for 10 minutes.
- In a serving bowl, toss together the rocket, butternut and chickpeas. Top with feta and toasted pumpkin seeds.
Chickpeas to the rescue: how to make healthy salads fun
