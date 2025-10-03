Top 10 garden trends to try this spring

As part of celebrations for the 10th annual Garden Day in October, spring is the perfect time to make flower crowns to greet your loved ones.
As ambassadors of Garden Day and top green thumbs at Babylonstoren, Gundula Deutschländer and Constance Stuurman continue to champion the celebration of gardens and nature.
“One of my first garden memories is picking corn with my great-grandmother on a cool, cloudy morning,” said Stuurman. “I was about six, warming my hands with my breath. That moment with her, in the stillness, remains one of my best memories.”
Deutschländer recalled a golden haze of childhood: “When I was four, we had a tall, silky oak tree in our garden. When it bloomed, golden flowers filled the sky and covered the ground. The bees would buzz all day. It was magical.”
From personal sparks to today’s global shifts, here are 10 trends defining gardening:
PLANT PARENTS
Millennials and Gen Z treat plants as “green pets” for wellness, mindfulness and social connection. Seed swaps, cutting swaps and surplus veggie swaps are definitely a regular way to share and care.
FOOD FROM THE GARDEN
From herb pots to veggie beds, garden-to-table continues to boom, especially among younger gardeners. Growing your own food is a passion and a sustainability statement.
GARDENS FOR HEALTH
Medicinal and healing plants are making a strong comeback, reflecting a deeper connection between people and nature. From traditional herbs to indigenous plants with therapeutic properties, these gardens support physical and mental wellbeing.
COMMUNITY ROOTS
Urban food gardens are transforming pavements, rooftops and other unconventional spaces into productive green areas, bringing fresh food closer to local communities. Beyond growing vegetables and herbs, the gardens foster connection, skill building and entrepreneurship.
“Farming can help improve food security and create jobs,” said Siyabonga Ndlangamandla of Makers Valley.
He said community gardening initiatives not only provide nutrition, but also teach urban residents, particularly youth, valuable agricultural and business skills, helping to address unemployment and support local economies.
GREEN CITIES
Nature is reshaping urban design, from sponge cities that absorb floodwater to rooftop gardens that cool concrete jungles.
TECH AND AI
Soil sensors, irrigation apps and AI are making gardening smarter.
“The real promise lies in blending ancient wisdom with modern tools,” said Babylonstoren’s head gardener Alex Bosman.
MICRO GARDENS
No garden? No problem. Balconies, walls and windowsills are becoming mini jungles.
SPACES TO GATHER
Gardens are no longer only for plants as firepits, pergolas and patios make them social hubs.
SUSTAINABLE GARDENING
Eco-conscious gardeners are composting, planting for pollinators and turning gardens into biodiversity hotspots.
“Together, millions of gardens act as green corridors,” said Bosman.
CULTURAL CONNECTIONS
Gardening is also spiritual. Dr Anesu Mbizvo uses smudge sticks of sage and imphepho, saying: “Supporting indigenous knowledge is vital to conservation and healing our relationship with the earth.”
Top 10 garden trends to try this spring
