Lifestyle

The Unspoken War uncovers experiences, scars of former young SA conscripts

Docuseries uses archival footage and personal testimony from people from different social and political backgrounds

Premium
By BARBARA HOLLANDS - 14 October 2025

Thousands of young SA boys served in the SADF and were deployed to the border to fight a war that was billed by the apartheid regime as a fight against communism...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

South African Global Sumud Flotilla delegates return home
Judgment in Malema firearm discharge case - 30 September 2025