‘We did it’ — Rapper Kid X graduates

Rapper Bonginkosi “Kid X” Mahlangu is officially a qualified sound and audio engineer after graduating from the Revolution Media Academy.
In celebration of his birthday, Kid X took to his timeline to announce he had graduated.
“We did it,” he wrote.
Kid X partnered with the Revolution Media Academy in Braamfontein to distribute bursaries to aspiring musicians.
“I’m eternally grateful to Revolution Media Academy for giving me the chance to study through the bursary programme we crafted and extended to other students. The opportunity changed my life.”
Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Kid X said he gained a better understanding of what it means to have a successful music career and a good deal.
“My knowledge of the industry was pretty much as an amateur musician. I did feel like I needed to get a better understanding of the business. With everything I’ve been through in my career — I’ve been a part of two labels that ended up disbanding — I felt like there was something I was missing. I needed to look at myself in the mirror and question whether I was the best I could have been in those situations and the answer was definitely a no. I had to figure out how I can upscale myself,” he said.
“The venture has empowered me and made me a better musician. The music I am making is starting to feel more authentic because when I sit with producers I always have to give them a brief of what I want. Now I don’t need to brief anyone, I go in and create.”
Having followed the careers of artists including American rapper Lupe Fiasco, who has taught a rap course at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Kid X said he foresees himself following in their footsteps to help other artists better understand the music industry.
“I’ve committed myself to music. If I’m to spread music its going to be things tied to the music. I want to get into things like teaching or doing anything in linguistics.”
