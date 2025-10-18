A VINE TIME | Paarl’s KWV winery cleans up at Veritas awards

KWV has played a leading role in SA’s wine industry for more than a century and the historic Paarl winery continues to shine, shattering records in the annual Veritas awards announced last weekend.
Making it three years in a row, KWV was named Best Wine Producer, with a record-breaking eight double golds and 13 gold medals for its wines. Outclassing the brandy competitors, KWV brandies took home two double golds and six gold medals.
KWV also claimed the competition’s highest honour, the Duimpie Bayly Veritas Vertex Award, for the third time and second consecutive year, with KWV The Mentors Perold 2022 recognised as the best wine overall from more than 1,200 entries.
The good news for local wine lovers is that several of these wines will be featured in the annual visit of the Veritas Awards to the Bay, with much-loved wine personality and Cape Wine Master Bennie Howard presenting a selection of around 20 of the double gold and gold medal-winning wines and brandies in an informative, entertaining sit-down tasting on November 12.
There are countless wine awards and medals on offer, both locally and across the globe, but Veritas remains a sought-after accolade for SA winemakers.
The country’s longest-running wine competition, turning 35 this year, it is the only one owned by the wine industry itself, run “by the industry, for the industry”, rather than being a commercial enterprise.
Wines are tasted unsighted by a panel of local judges, required to have a Cape Wine Academy diploma, complemented by a team of international judges.
The medals are hard-won, not handed out like attendance prizes — last year, just 5% of the entries, 70 wines and brandies, cracked the double gold nod and 175 achieved gold.
Wines and brandies entered must be “market-ready”, making it a useful guide for consumers to wines actually available on local shelves.
This year’s Veritas tasting will have a strong slant to the double gold-winning pinotages, recognition of the 100th birthday this year of SA’s home-grown grape variety.
Prof Abraham Perold, the Stellenbosch scientist who crossed pinot noir and hermitage grapes to develop pinotage, was a leading figure in the KWV cellars in the 1920s and 1930s.
Fitting then, that in the 100th anniversary year, in Pinotage Month and the month of Perold’s birthday, KWV’s Vertex award-winning wine was their flagship red, The Mentors Perold 2022, a Cape blend of pinotage, shiraz, cabernet sauvignon and malbec.
KWV’s showing at the Veritas awards was preceded a few days earlier with more accolades in the Absa Pinotage Top 10 and Absa Perold Cape Blend, with The Mentors Pinotage 2022 in the Top 10 Pinotage winners, and Cathedral Cellar Pinotage 2022 among the Top 20 finalists.
Both The Mentors Perold 2020 (Top 6) and The Mentors Perold 2022 (Top 10) earned top honours in the Cape leg of the competition.
And it’s no flash in the pan, either. During Cape Wine last month, the 2011, 2013 and 2014 vintages of The Mentors Pinotage scored 90 points or more at the Absa Vintage Pinotage Excellence Awards, showing KWV’s ability to produce pinotage that ages gracefully, with distinction.
KWV chief viticulturist Marco Ventrella compares the winery’s understanding of pinotage and success with the variety to experiencing a Rachmaninoff concerto: “Technically demanding, emotionally complex and immensely rewarding when mastered.”
Meanwhile, on the brandy front, KWV also recently claimed the world Brandy Producer of the Year title for a record seventh time at the International Spirits Challenge (ISC) in London, for KWV XXO 20, the trophy winner for best potstill brandy over 11 years old.
The Veritas double gold winning brandies were the KWV 12 Potstill Brandy and KWV 15 Alambic Blend Potstill Brandy.
There may be a sip of one of these at the Veritas tasting next month, as Bennie’s personally selected line up always includes a couple of dessert wines and brandies.
* The Veritas tasting of top-achieving wines and brandies is on November 12 in the Wellington Room at the Garden Court Kings Beach Hotel, starting at 6pm sharp (and they really mean it).
Tickets at R250 include the sit-down tasting and light snacks afterwards. Bookings: Jacques van der Merwe on 083-406-3354.
A VINE TIME | Paarl’s KWV winery cleans up at Veritas awards
Image: SUPPLIED
KWV has played a leading role in SA’s wine industry for more than a century and the historic Paarl winery continues to shine, shattering records in the annual Veritas awards announced last weekend.
Making it three years in a row, KWV was named Best Wine Producer, with a record-breaking eight double golds and 13 gold medals for its wines. Outclassing the brandy competitors, KWV brandies took home two double golds and six gold medals.
KWV also claimed the competition’s highest honour, the Duimpie Bayly Veritas Vertex Award, for the third time and second consecutive year, with KWV The Mentors Perold 2022 recognised as the best wine overall from more than 1,200 entries.
The good news for local wine lovers is that several of these wines will be featured in the annual visit of the Veritas Awards to the Bay, with much-loved wine personality and Cape Wine Master Bennie Howard presenting a selection of around 20 of the double gold and gold medal-winning wines and brandies in an informative, entertaining sit-down tasting on November 12.
There are countless wine awards and medals on offer, both locally and across the globe, but Veritas remains a sought-after accolade for SA winemakers.
The country’s longest-running wine competition, turning 35 this year, it is the only one owned by the wine industry itself, run “by the industry, for the industry”, rather than being a commercial enterprise.
Wines are tasted unsighted by a panel of local judges, required to have a Cape Wine Academy diploma, complemented by a team of international judges.
The medals are hard-won, not handed out like attendance prizes — last year, just 5% of the entries, 70 wines and brandies, cracked the double gold nod and 175 achieved gold.
Wines and brandies entered must be “market-ready”, making it a useful guide for consumers to wines actually available on local shelves.
This year’s Veritas tasting will have a strong slant to the double gold-winning pinotages, recognition of the 100th birthday this year of SA’s home-grown grape variety.
Prof Abraham Perold, the Stellenbosch scientist who crossed pinot noir and hermitage grapes to develop pinotage, was a leading figure in the KWV cellars in the 1920s and 1930s.
Fitting then, that in the 100th anniversary year, in Pinotage Month and the month of Perold’s birthday, KWV’s Vertex award-winning wine was their flagship red, The Mentors Perold 2022, a Cape blend of pinotage, shiraz, cabernet sauvignon and malbec.
KWV’s showing at the Veritas awards was preceded a few days earlier with more accolades in the Absa Pinotage Top 10 and Absa Perold Cape Blend, with The Mentors Pinotage 2022 in the Top 10 Pinotage winners, and Cathedral Cellar Pinotage 2022 among the Top 20 finalists.
Both The Mentors Perold 2020 (Top 6) and The Mentors Perold 2022 (Top 10) earned top honours in the Cape leg of the competition.
And it’s no flash in the pan, either. During Cape Wine last month, the 2011, 2013 and 2014 vintages of The Mentors Pinotage scored 90 points or more at the Absa Vintage Pinotage Excellence Awards, showing KWV’s ability to produce pinotage that ages gracefully, with distinction.
KWV chief viticulturist Marco Ventrella compares the winery’s understanding of pinotage and success with the variety to experiencing a Rachmaninoff concerto: “Technically demanding, emotionally complex and immensely rewarding when mastered.”
Meanwhile, on the brandy front, KWV also recently claimed the world Brandy Producer of the Year title for a record seventh time at the International Spirits Challenge (ISC) in London, for KWV XXO 20, the trophy winner for best potstill brandy over 11 years old.
The Veritas double gold winning brandies were the KWV 12 Potstill Brandy and KWV 15 Alambic Blend Potstill Brandy.
There may be a sip of one of these at the Veritas tasting next month, as Bennie’s personally selected line up always includes a couple of dessert wines and brandies.
* The Veritas tasting of top-achieving wines and brandies is on November 12 in the Wellington Room at the Garden Court Kings Beach Hotel, starting at 6pm sharp (and they really mean it).
Tickets at R250 include the sit-down tasting and light snacks afterwards. Bookings: Jacques van der Merwe on 083-406-3354.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos