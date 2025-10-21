Lifestyle

DELORIS | It was my brain, not me!

How do we deal with this wandering away from normalcy?

Premium
By DELORIS KOAN - 21 October 2025

The needle points to “normal”, but when a Bok in top condition is sent for head injury assessment, you can see the needle has shifted...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry | Livestream | Monday , 20 October 2025
The Cradock Four Inquest | 20 October 2025