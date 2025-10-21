Lifestyle

DRM Musiq hopes to light up music scene with debut album

By LISAKHANYA NDWAYI - 21 October 2025

Mdantsane-born artist Siphenathi Meji, professionally known as DRM Musiq, is preparing to make his official mark on the South African music scene with the release of his debut album, Ithalam, on Wednesday. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry | Livestream | Monday , 20 October 2025
The Cradock Four Inquest | 20 October 2025