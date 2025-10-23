AT THE BEACH | Border on crest of a wave at surfing championship
Team sail through SA masters in Cape Town with six out of eight division titles
To say that Border Buffalo City surfing shot the lights out at the 2025 SA Masters Surfing Championships at Long Beach, Kommetjie, Cape Town, at the weekend is to understate the case. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.