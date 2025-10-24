Chanel will be released through FAX and Epic Records and is described as a confident, stylish track that plays on the themes of love, status and self-assurance.
The line “If you say you love them, put them in Chanel” has become a viral caption among fans on TikTok and X.
Tyla previewed the song during a private listening event in Berlin, Germany, in July, though it was left off her WWP (We Wanna Party) EP released earlier this year. The 23-year-old artist told fans the single represents a “new era” in her sound, blending her signature amapiano influence with mainstream pop and R&B elements.
The video moves between black and white and colour scenes, with the Johannesburg-born singer and style icon wearing a vintage Chanel quilted bomber jacket and accessories from Karl Lagerfeld ‘s 1991 Fall-Winter collection.
Tyla drops new single ‘Chanel’
South African pop star Tyla released her new single Chanel on Friday, marking another milestone in her international career.
The Grammy-winning singer, best known for her global hit Water, announced the release on social media.
Tyla - CHANEL (Official Music Video) "CHANEL" available at: https://tyla.lnk.to/CHANEL Follow Tyla: https://instagram.com/tyla https://www.tiktok.com/@tyla_ https://twitter.com/Tyllaaaaaaa (C) 2025 FAX Records, under exclusive license to Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment #Tyla #CHANEL
Chanel will be released through FAX and Epic Records and is described as a confident, stylish track that plays on the themes of love, status and self-assurance.
The line “If you say you love them, put them in Chanel” has become a viral caption among fans on TikTok and X.
Tyla previewed the song during a private listening event in Berlin, Germany, in July, though it was left off her WWP (We Wanna Party) EP released earlier this year. The 23-year-old artist told fans the single represents a “new era” in her sound, blending her signature amapiano influence with mainstream pop and R&B elements.
The video moves between black and white and colour scenes, with the Johannesburg-born singer and style icon wearing a vintage Chanel quilted bomber jacket and accessories from Karl Lagerfeld ‘s 1991 Fall-Winter collection.
In one black and white scene, a short-bobbed Tyla is tucked into a white rounded Chanel purse.
However, the release hasn’t been without controversy. American rapper Yung Miami recently claimed Tyla copied her idea for a song titled Take Me to Chanel.
Despite the noise online and viral hashtags #ChanelTyla, Chanel is expected to perform well. Industry observers see it as a key test of whether Tyla can maintain the global momentum sparked by Water, which earned her a Grammy for Best African Music Performance and topped charts worldwide.
The single also comes ahead of Tyla’s full-length album, which is expected to arrive in early 2026. Insiders said Chanel will help set the tone for the project, showcasing a more mature and polished version of her artistry.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos