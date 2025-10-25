Eastern Cape beauty Qhawekazi Mazaleni was crowned Miss South Africa 2025 at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday night, taking over from outgoing queen Mia le Roux.
The event, filled with glamour and excitement, celebrated Mazaleni's crowning while showcasing South Africa's diversity.
Mazaleni, known for her confidence and advocacy for youth empowerment, stood out among the top finalists to claim the coveted crown.
Born in Falakahla village in Dutywa and raised in East London, the 24-year-old was officially announced as a finalist in September by the Miss SA organisation.
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane lauded Mazaleni's accomplishment, describing her as a beacon of hope and a true ambassador for the province.
“Qhawekazi has made the Eastern Cape proud,” Mabuyane said.
“Her triumph is a celebration of the power of dreams, hard work and perseverance.”
“She represents the spirit of our young people, who continue to rise above challenges and shine on national and global platforms.
“We are confident she will use her reign to inspire others and promote the values of humility, compassion and leadership.”
Eastern Cape's Qhawekazi Mazaleni wins Miss South Africa 2025 crown
Image: SUPPLIED
