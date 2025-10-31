Celebrating the richness of indigenous dance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Ibali Lam Traditional Dance Festival is back this weekend to shine as a beacon of cultural pride and artistic expression in the Eastern Cape.

The festival is presented in partnership with the department of arts and culture, Contralesa and the Buffalo City Metro.

Now in its fourth year, the festival celebrates traditional dance and the arts while nurturing local talent across generations and cultures with strong community ownership at its heart.

Festival co-ordinator Samora Gxala said the event showcases the richness of indigenous dance forms and reinforced community identity, pride and cultural continuity.

“The aim of the festival is to contribute to cultural preservation by sustaining traditional art forms while empowering our youth and artists.

“It also provides performance opportunities, capacity-building workshops and employment for rural artists — all while strengthening pride in our identity.

“As a community-centred festival, it engages youth, adults and elders through performances, workshops and exhibitions that blend culture, art and education.

“Together, these activities empower the next generation of cultural custodians in Phumlani/Needs Camp, Ward 33, the rural cultural heartland of Buffalo City Metro.

“Ibali Lam is not just about dance, it’s about telling our stories through movement, preserving who we are, and inspiring pride in where we come from.”

Over the years, the project has shown remarkable growth.

The first edition of Ibali Lam began modestly with nine dance groups, and today the festival proudly features 15 traditional dance performances.

“Our audience has grown from 250 people. Now we are expecting over 300 people from all parts of the metro,” Gxala said.

The festival also serves as a platform for discovering and developing emerging talent from Phumlani and the surrounding rural areas and city townships.

Aspiring dancers gain exposure, mentorship and skills that strengthen their artistic growth and open new opportunities in the creative sector.

Initially funded by the Eastern Cape Provincial Arts and Culture Council in 2022, Ibali Lam has flourished through the ongoing support of local councillors, traditional leaders and cultural organisations.

The Arts and Culture Council has continued its support by funding the programme again in 2025, a reflection of the festival’s growing impact and sustainability.

More than a celebration, Ibali Lam is a community-driven initiative that stimulates local economic activity and promotes cultural tourism in the Eastern Cape.

It encourages collaboration among artists, schools, and traditional authorities, fostering unity, diversity and social cohesion.

The project also holds capacity-building workshops, training youth in traditional dance, and the main festival of traditional dance performances.

“Rural areas are disadvantaged and less privileged. Also, unemployment and substance abuse is a huge challenge in these rural areas.

“During the workshops, facilitators take responsibility for teaching youth about tradition and they are also being taught about different traditional dance styles and their origins.”

Tickets for the event will be available at the venue, Phumlani Community Hall, Ward 33, with prices starting at R20.

