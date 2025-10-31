Getting to know chef Liziwe Matloha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In the vibrant world of South African cuisine, few names capture the warmth of family, the depth of cultural heritage and the hustle of entrepreneurial grit quite like Liziwe Matloha.

A chef, entrepreneur, mother, wife, cookbook author and cookery class host, Liziwe Matloha embodies the beautiful balance between nurturing a family and building a powerful brand – all rooted in her love for food.

Born and raised in Boskop, a rural part of Potchefstroom in the North West, Matloha’s early life was steeped in humble beginnings, tradition and shared family duties.

“The earliest memory I have of making food was around 13 years old, when we had to take turns cooking and doing chores around the house. Sundays were especially exciting because that’s when we got to eat a proper meal with meat and veggies.”

Some of her favourite memories is making desserts and baked treats for her father.

“My dad always loved whatever I made him and I remember how wonderful I felt when he told me how delicious it was,” she recalls.

After completing her first college qualification and getting married, Matloha moved to Boksburg, where she worked in retail before pivoting into media studies at Boston Media House and building a career in marketing and advertising.

But her culinary calling never faded and in 2015 she enrolled at Capsicum Culinary Studio’s Boksburg campus for their Diploma in Food Preparation and Cooking programme.

From the start, her goal was clear - she wanted to write cookbooks and teach cooking classes and now, 10 years later, she’s done exactly that.

“I created social media pages for my brand, which got me an interview at Metro FM, and that changed the whole game for me.”

One standout achievement was being crowned Drum Magazine’s Food Ambassador.

“This entailed becoming a food writer for the magazine, which was published weekly, creating a recipe book (with me on the cover!) and winning a cash prize.”

One of Liziwe’s most beloved projects is Dinner@Matloha’s, a food brand that’s as much about community and culture as it is about cooking.

“It gives a glimpse into our family dinner table and our kitchen, from the recipes shared to conversations over dinner,” she says.

Through this platform, Matloha hosts cookery classes, shares recipe development tips and explores food in ways that resonate with everyday South Africans.

“At Dinner@Matloha’s, I celebrate food as a story and a connection. My journey is about showcasing African flavours in a fresh, modern way while keeping the heart of home cooking alive.”

Among the many hats she wears, Matloha is also proud of being the author of her cookbook Dinner at Matloha’s which was published in 2021, and which features recipes for all times of the day and for every season. The book features authentic recipes – “the kind you want to cook and eat at home” – and which are easy to understand, quick, simple, feature everyday ingredients and are budget friendly.

Matloha is currently working on a second cookbook project, which she hopes to publish in the next year or two.

Liziwe Matloha’s Slow Roasted Lamb Shanks (serves 4)

(Taken from her book Dinner at Matloha’s)

Ingredients

4 lamb shanks

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Flour, for dusting

4 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, peeled and roughly chopped

10 garlic cloves, chopped

4 sprigs fresh rosemary

4 sprigs fresh thyme

2 tbsp Moroccan spice rub

250ml chicken stock

250ml dry white wine

250ml water

300g baby potatoes, halved if necessary

Method

Season the lamb shanks and dust lightly with flour. Heat 2 tbsp oil in a nonstick pan and brown the shanks on all sides (you may need to do this in batches). Place the browned shanks in a large ovenproof casserole or roasting pan. (If you like, deglaze the pan with a little boiling water or warm stock and add the juices to the roasting pan.) Add the onion, garlic cloves, rosemary, thyme, Moroccan spice rub, chicken stock, wine and water to the roasting pan. Cover with a lid or heavy foil and roast in a preheated oven at 200°C for 1½ hours. Remove the dish from the oven and add the baby potatoes. Check the seasoning and adjust if necessary. Return to the oven for a further hour, or until the meat is tender and falling off the bone. (If the potatoes are not tender at the end of the cooking time, remove the lamb and continue cooking the potatoes while the lamb rests.) Once the potatoes are done, strain the pan juices into a gravy boat or small bowl, discarding the herbs.

COOK’S NOTE: Lamb shanks benefit from a long, slow cooking time, so don’t try to speed things up. Allow 2½ hours cooking time, plus 20–30 minutes for prep.

