IN THE GARDEN: A pond pleases the senses

A body of water in your garden induces a feeling of peace.

JULIA SMITH

Add a pond to your garden. No matter the size it will transform your outdoor living space into a sanctuary.

We are designed to relax and to let go of stress when we are around bodies of water, however vast or small, be they a view of the ocean, river, lake or a simple pond.

It is a living element whose sounds of gurgling, splashing, spraying or just being still magically washes away the pressures of the moment, inducing a feeling of calm and peace.

Water adds a third dimension to the garden as it catches the reflection of the clouds skimming overhead in the sky and that of the silvery moon on the water at night.

It responds to a gentle breeze by sending ripples along its surface.

Adding a pond to the garden creates an oasis for wildlife by providing a nature-friendly means of attracting creatures, big and small, to the garden.

Birds, frogs, insects, dragonflies and some mammals understand that a pond is an invitation to call.

These visitors, in turn, will prey on plant pests promoting the health of them.

What of mosquitoes breeding in ponds? Tadpoles, the frogs’ young, feed on mosquitoes.

The site

Ideally the location would be where the contours of the land form a hollow. And at the very bottom of the garden where it would form naturally.

Avoid installing the pond under trees so it does not collect fallen leaves. Choose a spot in an open sunny location which is near a water supply.

If you are able to, rather fill it with rainwater than municipal water.

Ideally, organise it that the pond receives rainwater from a run-off source.

The shape

Before taking a spade in hand, consider examples of pools and ponds in nature. This will help you to form a picture of what you like before deciding on how to go about creating it.

For maximum impact on the setting opt for a bolder representation of a pond so it has a maximum impact.

Decide on whether you would like the pond to meld with its surroundings or stand out sharply with a clear distinction between the pond and land.

Mark out the pond shape which appeals to you which could be circular, kidney-shaped or another. Rectangular and square shapes don’t appear in nature.

Use pegs and strings or a hosepipe to mark the outline.

What you decide to use to edge the pond will determine how well it fits in with its surroundings.

Once this has been established begin digging, making sure that the centre of the pond is deeper. When digging the hole remove any debris such as large stones and roots.

A ledge around the edge of about 20cm will allow you to grow shallow water plants

If you would like it to stand out from its surroundings use paving, grass or timber as edging.

Or create a natural effect by edging the pond with different sizes of rock, stone or slate, and lush planting. You could stud the edge surrounding the water with little stones so it appears to be a pebble shore.

Planting

Plant water plants in pots of rich compost and soil which you cover with stones to prevent the soil from eroding.

Advice from master landscaper John Brookes — keep your planting scheme simple and avoid the tendency to create decorative little features with plants and stones as nature will quickly engulf them.

Rather make strong planting statements by grouping clumps of the same species together, instead of dotting them around to fill the space.

Margin planting could use clumps of plants with reed-like leaves such as agapanthus, dietes, grasses, arum lilies, water irises (for pond margins helping remove toxins from the water), creeping Jenny, a vine with small yellowy lime-green leaves that can trail over the water’s edge, or dianella (a striped leafed hardy plant).

Miniature papyrus has thin stems topped with spikelets. Grow it submerged in water.

The Cape blue water lily needs to be planted in water at least 30cm deep.

Take care that all the surfaces have been smoothed to avoid sharp stones from poking a hole in the lining. Use sand to smooth out any sharp surfaces and compact the soil wherever you think it necessary.

Some suggest that you lay down a fine blanket of non-woven material over the surface to serve as a cushion over which you lay the plastic lining. Or plaster the surface with wads of newspaper, much like you would use papier mâché.

Then line the pool with heavy duty plastic such as builder’s plastic. Remember to allow for at least a 40cm overlap on the edges.

Secure the edges temporarily with bricks before filling the pond with water. The weight of the water will mould the plastic to the shape of the pond’s bed.

Find areas on the plastic which have not fitted snuggly to the pond’s shape. Press them or pleat them in place.

Do take care to keep the pond full of water as sun on the plastic liner will cause it to rot.

• In the Garden is written by feature writer, garden enthusiast and former teacher Julia Smith, who has returned home to live in Chintsa East. The column aims to inform novice and accomplished gardeners on how to make the most of their green patches.