Khuzani Mpungose wins Best Independent Artist (African) at Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Maskandi superstar Khuzani “Indlamlenze” Mpungose has bagged the Best Independent Artist (African) award at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards in Los Angeles, a major international nod to his artistry and the power of traditional Zulu music.

The win is a defining moment in Khuzani’s career and shines a global spotlight on maskandi, one of South Africa’s most culturally rich and historically rooted genres.

Speaking after receiving the award, Khuzani expressed deep gratitude and pride in what the recognition represents for South Africans and lovers of Zulu music around the world.

“The award is a blessing and a responsibility. It shows maskandi is not only music, it is history, identity and a voice for our people. To see it recognised on a global stage fills me with pride and humility. The win belongs to every supporter who has walked with me. Thank you for believing in maskandi and believing in me.”