Teacher’s book explores fatherhood lessons from SA icons

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When he was not marking essays or coaching sport, former East London English teacher Steve Anderson spent the last five years compiling a book about fatherhood.

In ‘Lessons from My Father’, in which 32 well-known South Africans write about their relationships with their dads, Anderson, 60, also tells the story of his own emotionally detached father who suffered from mental illness but with whom he shared a love of sports.

The recently published collection features the voices of Temba Bavuma, Nick Mallet, Zelda la Grange, Chad le Clos, Karen Dudley, Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse and Imtiaz Sooliman and includes stories by prominent Eastern Capers like Siphokazi Jonas, Samantha Keet, Ray Hartley and the Ndungane brothers.

Now the deputy principal of Westerford High School in Cape Town, Anderson hopes the book will encourage men to be both physically and emotionally present in their children’s lives.

Komani-born Anderson has taught high school English for 36 years, 25 of them in East London. He was at Selborne College for eight years until 1998 and then taught at Hudson Park High School until 2015 when he became the deputy principal at Westerford High School.

“At Hudson Park, I sometimes also taught life orientation and was part of the counselling team. At Westerford I also teach life orientation, and I head up the wellness and development department,” he says.

Some of the teenagers that have filed in and out of his classrooms have had the benefit of present and emotionally available fathers, but many have experienced the opposite.

“I have encountered many teenagers whose fathers have played a pivotal role in the shaping of their lives, in positive ways. However, I have had many encounters with teens who are scarred by the failings of their father.”

Anderson says this includes men who have inflicted both emotional and physical abuse on children and their mothers.

“I have also spoken with teens whose fathers have been absent. This may be because they are simply too busy to parent, because they are frequently away from home, or because they have abandoned their family, sometimes even before the birth of the child. Many teens carry a heavy emotional load and seldom talk with anyone about their hurt.”

He hopes the stories in ‘Lessons from My Father’ will encourage men who may themselves have had deadbeat dads to be better parents themselves.

“So many fathers-to-be and young fathers have not had good father figures. I know it sounds idealistic, but it would be wonderful if some of the stories about great fathers in this book could help someone to be a better father and benefit his family.”

“I’d like for someone to take this general idea ― of getting fathering nuggets out there ― and to run with it, but in a different direction. There are so many teenage boys, so many young men who have no father figure in their lives, no decent male role model.

“How do we get stories to them that will give them some useful tools for when they father? How can the tech world make this happen, presenting ways that are far more accessible than this book is to the majority of young male South Africans?”

Perhaps someone will come up with answers to these questions because Anderson knows only too well the impact a father can have on shaping the lives of his children.

His own father was afflicted with mental health challenges that inadvertently affected his ability to be an emotionally available parent.

“My story tells of how my father’s emotions were dulled as a result of the lithium he was prescribed after his being diagnosed with bi-polar mood disorder type 1, when I was five years old.

“Dad was physically present in my life as I moved through childhood, into my teens and into adulthood, but he was emotionally detached, through no fault of his own.

“I’ve had some struggles with low self-confidence in my life and I think that that quite possibly was due to the timing of my dad’s ‘breakdown’ ― when I was at such a vulnerable age. It is also closely related to my dad not being as ‘connected’ with me and my siblings as he would have been had it not been for the mental illness.

“More positively, his Christian faith, which did not waver despite the enormous challenges he faced until his passing at 60, as well as his patient, calm, gentle and uncomplaining ways had an effect on who I am.”

In addition to compiling and editing the book with writer and publisher Melinda Ferguson and ghostwriting eight of the personal celebrity stories after interviewing them, he dug deep to tell the lessons he learnt from his own father.

“I told the story of my late father’s struggles with serious mental health challenges and how that significantly hamstrung his ability to engage.

“I wrote about our relationship and how, despite his being so withdrawn due to the heavy meds he had to take daily, we formed connections through our shared love of sport, especially cricket and rugby.”

Working on the book means he also spent a lot of time reflecting on his own parenting style with Amy and Kate, his daughters with GP wife Dr Marion Anderson.

“Our two daughters are both young adults now but looking back on when they were children, I was pretty hands-on. I changed nappies and you don’t get more hands-on than that, arranged the games at birthday parties and did lots of lifting to extramural activities. School holidays afforded me many opportunities to do fun things with my girls.

“What could I have done better? I regret not having been more involved in their spiritual growth and not having scrutinised my involvement in their sporting activities.

“I knew a fair amount about the dangers of putting one’s children under too much pressure, but in retrospect, I think I inadvertently often did so, especially in the sporting realm.

“Also, I’d have scored a good few more dad points if I had upped my tent-pitching and bike-fixing games! Nobody likes a frustrated, grumpy dad.”

While some celebs Anderson and Ferguson approached for dad stories declined, 32 took up the challenge, including Eastern Cape poet Jonas whose poem appears in the book and newspaper editor Hartley, an old school buddy who attended Queen’s College with him in Komani and former Hudson Park High Springbok rugby players Odwa and Akona Ndungane.

“Most celebs jumped at the chance to contribute. Kfm’s Darren Simpson immediately said, “My dad was my absolute hero!

“Two writers — whose fathers left deep scars — were initially reluctant but then shared their stories, which are very powerful. Then there were a few whose stories are not in this book. When approached, they sneered: “There’s no ways I want to talk about my dad!”

Reading through the contributions was profound and transformative for Anderson.

“All the stories had an effect on me, each in its unique way. Tarryn Evans’s story brought me to tears. Her story of her father’s commitment to and self-sacrificial care of his wife, her mother, after an accident left her paralysed at a young age, is incredibly inspiring, and challenging.

“I found former Selbornian Sherwin Bryce-Pease’s story to be moving, with painful poignancy in his description of his father’s Covid-caused passing,” he says.

“The boundless energy of another East Londoner, Russell seize-the-day Keet, presents a few good laughs in the story told by Samantha Keet, while the accounts by Lindiwe Hani of her late father — Chris Hani’s — interesting culinary skills, questionable dance moves, and complaints about excessive phone-use by his children all give a glimpse into the home life of a freedom fighter who was a much-loved, caring father.”

Several contributors expressed regret that their father had not been more involved in their lives or more emotionally accessible. Some also wrote that their fathers were not prepared to display any level of vulnerability.

Children want to be loved, to feel secure, to know that they’re okay. They want and need a present, emotionally connected, invested father who loves and cares for their mother, and for them

“Yet there’s also a realisation on the part of the writers that ‘that’s just how it was’ in terms of expectations of male behaviour as per societal or cultural norms.

“Sometimes I was left wondering whether that ‘excessive stoicism’ which was damaging, had been passed down and was being emulated, but then in other stories there was a refreshing sense of a shift to a gentler, more authentic, emotionally-connected fathering that was emerging.

“It was emerging despite, or probably due to, the rigidity and refusal to show emotion on the part of the father being written about.”

Another motif that emerged as he was working with the copy was the love their fathers held for their mothers.

“Love for and commitment to mom permeates a number of stories. Foodie Karen Dudley ends her story with these beautiful words: ‘I loved my dad most of all because he loved my mom. Properly.’

“Rugby analyst, Mallett writes: ‘[My dad’s] deep love for my mother gave me such a sense of stability …' and Herschel Jantjies uses repetition to drive home the key point of his parents’ successful marriage: ‘My dad and my mom really, really, really love and care for each other’."

At a time when children are swamped by the pressures of social media, men need to be especially connected to their children, says Anderson.

“Children want to be loved, to feel secure, to know that they’re okay. They want and need a present, emotionally connected, invested father who loves and cares for their mother, and for them.

“As for why it is important right now, well, one thing that has not changed is the need of children to feel that they “fit in”. The buffeting related to the business of “finding one’s place” has been ramped up through the online world.

“It brings enormous pressures to children, especially teens aged 13 to 15. Anchors need to be much stronger than before. Some children have no anchors.”

Steve Anderson will give two talks about ‘Lessons From My Father’ in East London as part of the Blooms and Brushstrokes open gardens weekend. Meet him at 27 Torquay Road, Bonnie Doone on Saturday, November 8 at 2pm and on Sunday, November 9 at 10am.

Daily Dispatch