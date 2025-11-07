GIG GUIDE | Buffalo City Metro

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Friday

· Golf enthusiasts and community supporters are set to gather for the annual Lilyfontein Golf Day at the scenic Olivewood Wildlife Estate & Golf Club in Chintsa East. Hosted by Lilyfontein School, participants can book a fourball or come on board as sponsors, with opportunities to sponsor a hole or donate prizes for the winning teams and the popular auction. Funds raised from the day will go towards the PTA’s school upliftment and beautification projects. For bookings or sponsorship details, email events@lilyfontein.co.za or call 043-737-4258

Saturday

· Blooms and Brushstrokes: Enjoy a two-day celebration of art, gardens and community as 10 local homeowners open their doors to the public, each offering a unique experience that blends art exhibitions, guest speakers and pop-up stalls from local restaurants. Tickets are R250 per person, sales of which go directly to charity, with visitors able to select the cause they wish to support when purchasing their tickets. Your ticket is a full weekend pass, granting you access to all participating homes and experiences for both days of the event. For tickets visit https://www.howler.co.za/bloomsandbrushstrokes2025. Email: lene@basspropertygroup.co.za for more information

· Car boot sale: Join the fun-filled family day with pre-loved treasures, boerie rolls, cooldrinks and cake — plus jumping castle and games for the little ones from 9am to 1pm, at 7 Schultz Road, Stirling. For more information, contact Julia on 084-941-1531

· The BMSC Main Circuit Round 7 at the historic East London Grand Prix Circuit, also home to the Border Motorsport Club (BMSC). Confirmed participants include Dr Bevan Choudree, Wayne Botha, Grant Godfrey, Mark Els and Kiesha Potgieter. The event features multiple racing categories, such as the Ferro Energia 111/GT Sports and Saloons and SuperHatch Series. For more details call Celeste van Jaarsveld on 043-736-4024, or the BMSC office via office@bmsc.co.za. Admission is R50 for adults, with children under 12 free. The day’s racing begins at 10am.

· Hobby Crafts Berea will host a hands-on workshop creating a mosaic picture. The session runs from 9.30am to 12.30pm and costs R450, which includes all necessary materials. To secure your spot, book by calling 043-727-1297 or sending a WhatsApp message to 071-328-8271.

· Duncan Drip Fest: The streets of Duncan Village are set to come alive as the Duncan Drip Fest takes over the Gompo Arts Centre from 10am. Promising a fusion of hip-hop, dance and street culture, the festival will feature local DJs spinning the freshest tracks, alongside live hip-hop performances and dynamic dance showcases that celebrate township creativity and urban flair. Tickets at R30, available via WhatsApp or the Drip Fest inbox. For more information, WhatsApp 081-643-5370, Drip Fest Inbox or realdripfest@gmail.com.

Sunday

· The Hiraya Market will feature more than 50 local vendors, food stalls and entertainment at Thistlewoods in Gonubie from 10am to 2pm with free entry for all. The market also offers various food and drink options, a bar, face painting for kids, and access to a playground. For more information, contact 078-053-8449.

Saturday 15

· East London Jazz by the Lake festival at Wattlegrove Guest House, located at Wattlegrove Farm on the R102 in Brakfontein. Beyond the live music, the festival will feature a gourmet food market, VIP lounges and wine tastings, all in a child-friendly environment. Organised by 043 Events in partnership with Wattlegrove Guesthouse, tickets are available from R300 online through Webtickets, as well as in person at Pick n Pay and Boxer stores. For inquiries, message Mmabontle at 084-528-5534 or 082-959-0970, and the guesthouse email at wattlegroveguesthouse@gmail.com.

· Whimsical Painting on Wooden Pallet Workshop: This fun, hands-on session is happening at Hobby Crafts Crossways from 9.30am to 1pm. The cost is R300, which handily includes your complete kit, so all you need to bring is your creativity. Whether you’re a seasoned painter or a complete beginner, it’s the perfect opportunity to learn new skills and create a unique piece for your home. Booking is essential as spots fill up fast, so call 043-065-0885 or WhatsApp 082-836-7206 today to secure your place.

