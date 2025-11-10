Dion Chang: From trends analyst to pet death doula

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When he is not prepping businesses to adapt to global tech, social and economic shifts, trends analyst Dion Chang moonlights as a death doula and helps pet owners navigate the end of their precious companions’ lives.

Chang, who has owned Flux Trends for 20 years and was previously a fashion editor for Elle magazine, says he was “called” to train as an end of life doula three years ago and then decided to specialise in pet bereavement.

Although he grew up with dogs, cats became his pet of choice later in life when a stray cat sauntered into his Yeoville apartment and made itself at home.

“I had moved back to Joburg after living in Paris and London and I became a cat butler,” he laughs.

“I was allergic to cats and my body had to adapt quickly and I’m living proof that you can get over cat allergies and ever since that I’ve had cats.”

In his new book, A Pawfect Life, he writes about the booming pet economy and how much pet obsessed people are prepared to spend on luxuries and frivolities — like Michelin-star hotel room service menus — for their fur babies as well as the crushing heartbreak of saying goodbye and how a pet doula can soften the process.

“The book is a mixture of trend information, a vehicle to introduce the concept of a pet doula and how that can help pet obsessed people come to terms with saying goodbye because we inevitably outlive our pets.

“Most people would know what a birthing doula is, but not many know what a death doula was until I trained as one. Because of the pandemic there was a lot of tragedy around. I had read an article about death and dying and it really intrigued me and the floodgates just opened and I signed up for the course.

“The trainer said you didn’t just put your hand up to help people pass on, it’s a calling. And so, very much like a sangoma, I was called and heeded my call.”

After the course, Chang decided to specialise in helping people prepare for the death of their beloved pets and to help them through the process.

“What I had been doing all along was less about human death and dying and more about pet bereavement.”

While he was writing A Pawfect Life, Chang had to endure the death of his beloved 20-year-old cat Billy Bob.

“The book is dedicated to Billy Bob. He is the first cat I’ve ever had that reached the age of 20. That is why this book is also about the disenfranchised grief that pet owners go through when they lose a pet and other people say, well, just get another one. Instead, people should validate the depth of the grief. People say they are sorry on social media, but if you are a close friend, it is a responsibility to understand that that grief runs very deeply.”

While he still owns a cat called Oscar, the bond with Billy Bob was intense.

“Billy Bob was a lap cat and I had 20 years of feeling this ball of fluff on my chest. I have a meditation mat next to my desk and I put a cushion there and he would sleep next to me throughout my workday. The very next day after we said good-bye I went to my desk and there was the pillow with his indent and that ravaged my heart.”

Chang says he knew the services of a pet doula could be valued because people always open up about the grief they continue to harbour for beloved pets who have died.

“Disenfranchised grief is very real. It stays and it festers and it’s not very healthy, and people would tell me their stories months later. So I could feel it viscerally that people have this issue and how big pet bereavement is and so when I compared it to the global pet economy, then for me it was a no-brainer that there would be more and more need for services, for understanding and for helping people through the process.”

He says what he does at Flux Media as a transition coach is not very different to his new calling as a doula.

“My certification is as an end of life companion doula and I got to know that end of life is not just necessarily mortal death and dying, but it is the end of life as you know it. So a couple having their first child, or a divorce or people semi-grating, or starting or closing a business are all beginnings and endings. So the transition coach goes from business coaching to helping you through ends and beginnings.”

He offers clients a service that can help them before, during and after the death of their pet.

“What is excruciating about the before is deciding if it is time to say goodbye. There is anticipatory grief because you know something bad is coming and you can’t stop it. There is also the horrible guilt because you have to decide that this is the day you end this life. There is an added depth to it because unlike with human bereavement which is out of your hands, it is agonising to have to make that decision.

“The during service is structuring how you do it. For example, the admin. Your pet has just passed and so you don’t want the vet to ask you what you want to do with the body and if you will pay your account now or later. You just don’t want to have to deal with that, so I’ve worked out different ways to structure this to make that sacred moment peaceful even though it is sad.

“The after section is helping people to come to terms and to validate their grief and also adding rituals to the grieving process, like lighting candles.”

When he bade farewell to Billy Bob, Chang laid out blankets, lit candles, and performed Buddhist chants and the vet later commented on how it had been a calm and peaceful process.

Charges depend on whether clients buy into a package or prefer a one-off meeting with Chang, but his basic rate is around R800 for a consultation.

