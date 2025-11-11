‘This South African air is suffocating’: AKA’s mother wants justice for her son

As the festive season approaches, Lynn Forbes, the mother of slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, has taken to social media to share a heartfelt and deeply personal reflection on grief and the importance of self-grace.
AKA was shot dead on February 10 2023 outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban. His murder is still under investigation.
In a poignant post, Lynn remembered her son.
“If you were the one coming home today … that would be justice for me. Everything else is just process. This South African air is suffocating today … I cannot breathe.”
