24-hour visa permission for filmmakers to work in South Africa on the cards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Makeup artist Jovan Calvert doing makeup on set. Home affairs is coming to the party to speed up visa permissions in a bid to secure more international film shoots in SA.

The creative industry has been given a stimulus with a new visa scheme that partners production companies with an online home affairs department system to speed up the issuing of permits.

Minister Leon Schreiber wants to cut turnaround times to 24 hours instead of film companies waiting weeks or even months for an outcome.

While South Africa is already equipped with the infrastructure required for creative productions, visa inefficiencies have prevented it from achieving its full potential as a destination of choice.

In one recent case, South Africa lost a R400m Netflix production to Mexico, he said.

The new Screen Talent and Global Entertainment Scheme (Stages) intends to position the sector to grow the economy and create jobs.

A digital platform to process visa applications for international film and creative production companies who are accredited by the department will be launched.

Similar to the Trusted Employer and Tour Operator Scheme, companies with a demonstrated track record of operation in the creative sector are invited to submit expressions of interest to join Stages. An adjudication team has been established to oversee the applications and permissions to cut through the red tape.

TimesLIVE