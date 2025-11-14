Gospel star Ntethe Mposwa humbled by triple Crown Gospel Awards nomination

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ntethe Mposwa's 'Back to the Altar' has earned him three nominations at this year's Crown Gospel Awards.

Gospel singer and producer Ntethe Mposwa is beaming with gratitude after being nominated in three categories at the 2025 Crown Gospel Awards, an honour he describes as both humbling and affirming of his calling. The musician’s project Back to the Altar has earned him nominations for:

Best Traditional Gospel;

Best Collaboration (for Imithwalo Yethu featuring Kholeka Dubula); and

Best Gospel Producer Album.

“It’s an incredible honour to be recognised in this space. Knowing that the work I’ve poured my heart into has been noticed by the gospel-music community fills me with gratitude and renewed purpose,” he told TshisaLIVE.

The singer vividly remembers the moment he found out about his nominations, which came during another celebration. “I was at Nomcebo Zikode’s birthday celebration when I heard the good news. We were busy celebrating her when I got the message. I paused, took it in and said to everyone at the table, ‘Guys, I’m nominated at the Crown Gospel Music Awards!’ It was such a joyful moment.”

For Ntethe, the recognition goes deeper than trophies or titles. “On a personal level, it’s affirmation that all the sacrifices leaving family to spend long hours in the studio were not in vain. Spiritually it’s a reminder that this is not just about music; it’s ministry, it’s service. The nomination tells me to keep going, that the message is reaching people.”

His project Back to the Altar carries a powerful message of repentance and renewal. “It’s about bringing the church and the body of Christ back to God. We have to return to Him to a place of humility, surrender and worship. I wanted the songs to speak to anyone who feels distant and remind them that God is still calling them home.”

In preparing for big moments like this, the gospel star makes sure to stay grounded mentally and spiritually. “I remind myself of my ‘why’. This is not about ego but about message and ministry. Spiritually I spend time in prayer and worship, and I read God’s word because that’s where I draw my strength.”

The business side can take attention away from the ministry if you’re not careful. That’s why I set clear boundaries: time for God, time for family and time for creativity — Ntethe Mposwa

Through his music, he hopes to create a safe space for healing and restoration. “I want people to know they are loved unconditionally. No matter how far they’ve drifted, there’s always hope and purpose.”

Reflecting on his journey, Ntethe says his sound has evolved but his message has remained the same. “When I started, it was raw and more personal. Over time I’ve grown in maturity and in understanding the purpose behind the music. I experiment with different sounds, but I always keep the heart of worship.”

Like many in the industry, he admits balancing ministry and business can be a challenge. “The hardest part is staying relevant without compromising the message. Then there’s marketing, budgets, visibility. The business side can take attention away from the ministry if you’re not careful. That’s why I set clear boundaries: time for God, time for family and time for creativity.”

Faith, he says, remains the foundation of everything he does. “Before I write or record, I ask God, ‘What do You want me to say?’ My faith gives me courage to speak truth, even when it’s unpopular. People don’t want to preach the ‘Back to God and Repentance’ gospel any more but that’s the message we need. It’s the Gospel that changes lives.”

He draws strength from Isaiah 41:10 and 2 Timothy 2:15, verses that remind him he’s working for God’s approval, not applause.

When it comes to advice for aspiring gospel artists, Ntethe doesn’t hesitate: “Stay true to your calling. Master your craft and your character. Surround yourself with wise counsel. Don’t chase fame, chase faithfulness. When your foundation is Christ, you’ll stand firm no matter what.”

Looking ahead, he promises more music and powerful worship experiences. “Fans can expect new songs, fresh collaborations and live worship sessions that go beyond performance into real encounters with God,” he says.

And if he takes home one of those golden crowns? “If I’m blessed to win, I’ll dedicate it first to the Lord who gave me this gift, then to my family, my wife, my team and everyone who has supported me through the journey. This is their win too.”

The 2025 Crown Gospel Awards will celebrate gospel excellence later this year and for Ntethe, whether he wins or not, he says just being nominated is already a blessing.

“It’s not just music; it’s ministry — and I’m grateful to be doing what I was called to do.”