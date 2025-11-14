IN THE GARDEN | Magical Mistlea a showstopper heritage garden not to miss

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MAGICAL: Mistlea living up to its name

Mistlea —there is much to be said of the name. It speaks of the mist falling from the Amathole Mountains, which adds a magical aura to the 80-year-old, 2ha property in Orchard Lane, Hogsback.

The garden was first established in the early 1940s by the owner of Hughes Shoes in Oxford Street, East London, whose friend, Sweetie Wilson, of Wilson Rowntree, built a house on Applegarth next door.

When Jane and David Pledger first viewed the property 20 years ago, it had been rented for some 10 years, leaving the garden in an unkempt neglected tangle of high bramble thicket and grass where none of the original garden layout made sense.

It was overgrown with black wattle, blackwood and bird cherry.

Terraces then were roughly held together with loose stones which had to be rebuilt with rocks collected around Hogsback.

ENCHANTING ESCAPE: Sit a while. (SUPP)

Today, come spring, it is a spectacle of colour and interest offered by the azaleas, rhododendrons and chestnut, copper beech, dogwood, crab apple, liquid amber, maple, red oak, pin oak and silver birch trees.

November heralds the magnificent blooms of 3,000 roses.

“One of the most important features of the garden is about its antiquity,” Dave said. “A lot of the shrubs are over 40 to 50 years old.”

All of the garden slopes downwards from the house where you walk from lawns and a cultivated area along a fairy path through the forest to the water area.

Some of the shrubs are more than 5-6m high, covered in balls of brightly coloured flowers.

“Mistlea is the most fulfilling project I have ever done with my darling wife of 53 years.

“We were both in our fifties when we began working on it.

“Jane was a landscape gardener for many years in Gqeberha, where we still live.

“She owned a wholesale fuchsia nursery at one time.

“At Mistlea, I knew I had to take out all the invader trees and begin cutting down the waist-high bramble.

“While Jane walked around trying to figure out the original layout because all the paths and garden beds had grown over.”

SPRING BLOSSOMS: Soak up Mistlea's beauty. (SUPPLIED)

Hope and direction came the day Jane noticed a single daffodil in flower, evidence of a former flower bed, and soon, as if by magic, alstroemerias, dahlias, Chinese anemones, nerine, Michaelmas daisies, foxgloves, dahlias and others began to appear.

“We realised they had previously been dormant under the grass and brambles.”

All the while as they established the garden, they felt as if they were restoring something that had huge history to it.

They respected this and decided to maintain and grow its appeal as an old garden that is “well looked after”.

The couple travelled to England and looked at various gardens in the South of Kent and were thrilled that all the plants they admired in England could be grown in Hogsback.

“We evolved each area of Mistlea as we went overseas and looked at other gardens, gleaned ideas and started putting in statues to establish the look of antiquity.”

Mistlea is tended by two full-time gardeners.

“In our partnership, Jane is the architect of the garden. I am merely the unpaid labourer.

“I have to look after what she has established.”

Dave says his task has been to create all the wrought ironwork in the garden to make it look like an old English garden.

A rose arbour they saw in Sissinghurst, in Kent, inspired them to bring the idea home.

But theirs is in the form of a gazebo, currently covered in white roses, which inspired them to plant a whole section of white roses to reflect the theme.

COLOURFUL HEDGE: Take a relaxing walk around Mistlea. (SUPPLIED)

Who has influenced your gardening know-how?

“We’ve influenced each other a lot.

“Jane is very familiar with coastal plants.

“Hogsback was a complete reboot, so on one of our trips to England, we bought a pile of books at the Royal Horticultural Society book shop about plants found in English gardens.

“Remember, the English bought plants from around the world, which means many in their gardens aren’t indigenous to England but they grow well there and, in our gardens, too.

“We also toured a garden in England by landscaper Gertrude Jekyll, who created over 400 gardens in that country and abroad.

“She was the first person to deviate from the formal symmetrical layout of the 30s and had a great influence on the use of colour in garden design,” Dave said.

The couple have three children and seven grandchildren.

Their youngest daughter, Sarah, is the only keen gardener of the three and her business, Hogsback Berries, is a success.

It sells frozen berries, jams, nuts and granola to outlets in East London, Gqeberha, and Jeffreys Bay.

Though the Pledgers live in Gqeberha, they spend a week of every month in Hogsback, and often longer.

“We love the area for its uniqueness. It’s mysterious.

“You see exotic plants growing as if they belong along the roadside and embankments.

“There are the waterfalls and mountains. It’s really like a forest kingdom.”

ENCHANTING: Wrought ironwork gives Mistlea an old English garden feel. (SUPPLIED)

What plant palette did you have to work with?

“There were already hundreds of different types of rhododendrons and azaleas to which we added more of the same.

“Jane had visited the local azalea nursery to buy plants only to find out that the forester who had the nursery as a sideline was leaving the mountain, which prompted her to offer to buy the business.

“So, darling Jane had gone there to buy plants, then it turned out that she had bought the nursery too!”

All the plants in the nursery are sourced from Mistlea.

Conditions in Hogsback are ideal for acid soil-loving plants.

“We have plenty of rain, which is important because all the azaleas and rhododendrons come from mountainous areas in the Himalayas, Japan and China.

“They are shallow-rooted plants needing to be watered regularly.”

At the coast, the soil is sandy and alkaline. “But these plants will do well if grown in pots as in this environment you can control the soil.”

He said that magenta and white flowering azaleas did best at the coast.

What gardening tips does Dave offer?

“Before establishing your garden look at other gardens.

“Note what grows well in the sun and shade particularly if you live at the coast.”

FULL BLUSH: A spectacular Mistlea show. (SUPPLIED)

Of the merits of gardening, Dave said, “Gardening is not a lot of hard work. Work is something you do that you don’t necessarily enjoy but you do it to earn money.

“Gardening is a passion. It’s exercise and good for your mind. It gives you sanity in an ever-changing world.

“You need to stop and think and listen to what a garden is telling you. Particularly an old garden like Mistlea.

“It has been a most mystical experience because all along Jane and I have felt that we have been on a train we weren’t steering or controlling.

“We are just custodians of this piece of land and garden.

“It’s been an incredibly therapeutic and spiritual journey.”