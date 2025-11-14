Kelly Khumalo celebrates two decades in music industry with ‘Rebirth’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MUSIC VETERAN: South African soul music star Kelly Khumalo has once again captured her fans’ attention with the release of her 11th album, Rebirth.

Marking over two decades in the music industry, Khumalo continues to inspire audiences with her commanding vocals and deeply emotional storytelling.

She said Rebirth was more than just another album, it was a personal and artistic transformation.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Dispatch, Khumalo expressed her excitement about bringing her new music to fans across SA, with plans for a live outdoor performance in the Eastern Cape soon.

“Coming to the Eastern Cape is always a pleasure. Every time I’m here, the love and support are overwhelming.”

Khumalo described Rebirth as a spiritual and emotional journey, a return to her inner strength and divine purpose.

“Rebirth is about going back to your place of power; it is about looking at life from a higher perspective.

“Not every situation is meant to break you — some are meant to elevate you, depending on how you choose to see them.”

One of the standout tracks, Mangingakhohlwa, holds a deeply personal story.

Khumalo said the song came to her in prayer, during a moment of ancestral connection.

“I was in my shrine, praying, when I was given this song, it was my grandmother’s song.

“As I was burning incense and communicating with my ancestors, they gave me the song.

“I reflected on how far I have come, on how God has guided and held me through it all.”

Rebirth comes nearly two years after her acclaimed 2023 release, From a God to a King, which highlighted Khumalo’s evolution as a musician and storyteller.

Despite her consistent success, she insists that staying relevant has never been her focus.

“Relevance is not my priority; I am aligned with who I am and to my gifts.

“Staying relevant, for me, is not about chasing trends, it is about walking in God’s plan.

“I make sure my music is beautiful, but ultimately, it is his plan that guides me.”

Among the tracks that resonate most deeply with her are Uzokwenza, Izibusiso and Usobala, songs rooted in faith and divine promise.

“These songs speak to God’s promises. I know that when God says he’ll do something, he will — I have seen it over and over in my life.”

Usobala, in particular, is a heartfelt tribute to her loyal supporters.

“This one is strictly for them, it is my way of saying thank you for standing by me even when the world was not so kind. I appreciate you.”

Creating Rebirth had its own challenges. She said the process was emotionally intense, shifting from excitement to exhaustion before finding joy again.

“It starts with excitement, the thrill of a new album, then reality hits that this is work.

“There’s fatigue, even resentment, and then finally, you fall in love again.”

For this project, Khumalo chose to collaborate with only one artist, Mondli Ngcobo, in what she describes as a deliberate act of focus and spiritual alignment.

“I feature only Mondli, intentionally, as this album is a new leaf for me and I wanted to protect the energy around it.

“I am birthing something new, and I wanted familiar energies aligned with me and my guides.”

The album features nine tracks, symbolising the nine months of pregnancy and the journey of creation.

“This project is very delicate. After this, we will release a deluxe version with more songs and features.

“But for now, we are focusing on these nine, the perfect reflection of Rebirth.”

