Renault announces new Kiger pricing and specs

Motoring Staff

The new Kiger has a lot more visual attitude. (Renault)

The facelifted Renault Kiger has arrived in South Africa with a sporty new look and refreshed interior.

Key exterior enhancements include restyled front and rear bumpers; a revised bonnet design, aluminium-look front and rear skidplates, ‘tri-octa’ LED headlamps and an updated radiator grille beset with the latest Renault logo. The compact SUV also receives functional roof rails with a loading capacity of up to 50kg and C-shaped LED taillamps.

The Kiger offers 405l of boot space and 205mm of ground clearance. (Renault)

The entry-level Evolution derivative rides on 16-inch steel wheels with silver plastic hubcaps, while the Techno model sports a set of 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. Available exterior colours include silver, grey, blue and white.

Climb inside the Kiger and you will discover a new dual-tone dashboard, new seat upholstery and enhanced noise insulation. Standard features on all models include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatible), 3.5-inch TFT instrument cluster, reverse camera, plus front and rear air vents.

The Techno model rides on 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels (Renault)

The Techo builds on this with automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, a premium 3D Arkamys sound system, light embossed fabric upholstery, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and keyless entry.

Some of the safety features fitted as standard across the Kiger range include six airbags; ABS brakes with EBD, traction control, an electronic stability program, hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat anchor points and rear parking sensors.

The Kiger gets a new dual-tone dashboard. (Renault)

Powering the updated Kiger range is the marque’s 1.0l three-cylinder petrol engine making 53kW and 93Nm. It’s coupled to a five-speed manual gearbox with the option of a five-speed automated manual transmission in the Techno variant.

Now available at Renault dealers, pricing for the new Kiger line-up is:

Evolution MT: R219,999

Techno MT: R244,999

Techno AMT: R254,999

Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km warranty and two-year/30,000km service plan.

