Sabrina Claudio, Lloyiso and Manana set to headline Y’s hottest summer music experience

Johannesburg’s ultimate summer celebration is back, and it’s bigger, louder and hotter than ever! Y the heartbeat of Joburg’s youth culture is turning up the heat with LYFE, the unmissable music experience happening on Saturday December 6 at Marks Park in Emmarentia.

This year’s LYFE is bringing serious star power to the stage, headlined by international R&B sensation Sabrina Claudio, best known for her sultry hits Belong to You and Unravel Me. The Cuban-Puerto Rican songstress will be joined by two of Mzansi’s most soulful voices, Lloyiso and Manana, both known for their heartfelt vocals and emotionally charged performances that tug at the heartstrings.

The local lineup doesn’t stop there. Y’s very own DJs Rarri, Fif Laaa, DJ FaeFae, and Just Mo are set to keep the energy high with sets that promise nothing but good vibes, fire beats and endless dancing. Expect a day packed with the best in fashion, culture and music, the perfect fusion of Y’s signature energy and Joburg’s unstoppable summer spirit.

Before LYFE lights up Emmarentia, Club Y kicks things off on Friday December 5 in Melville, setting the tone for a weekend of unforgettable moments, killer fits and pure good energy.

Speaking about the upcoming events, Y’s music curator Gcobisa Codi Dinca said:

“Summer is already knocking, and Y is turning the heat all the way up with Club Y, followed by LYFE this December. We’re talking next-level vibes, the coldest fits and a lineup that’s straight flames.

“It’s all about great fashion, positive energy, good music and that signature Y flavour, as always. Pull up, ‘cos it’s gonna be a movie!”

TshisaLIVE