Former East Londoner swaps legal career for world of art

Former East Londoner Malcolm Dewey followed his heart when he switched from law to art and now, not only is he a successful landscape artist, he also produces handy resources for aspiring artists and has more than 100,000 followers on YouTube.

After matriculating from Hudson Park High School in 1985, Dewey, 57, made the “rational decision” to study law and open his own practice in East London. However, the urge to create broke through and he is now a full-time artist who lives in Port Alfred with his wife and two sons.

At first Dewey, who graduated from Rhodes University with a BA LLB degree, followed the trajectory his studies mapped out for him, but a chance encounter with his children’s art supplies sparked his dormant creative juices and the attorney began to paint every chance he could get.

Malcolm Dewey (SUPPLIED)

Daily Dispatch asked him:

You trained as a lawyer and had your own legal practice. How and why did you transition from law to art and why was it the right move for you?

I began practising on my own in 2000, however, I have always been an artist at heart and living as an artist was part of my career plans while I was still at school.

But when I finished school in the mid-80s, studying law seemed like a much more rational decision.

However, I continued to paint and create artwork during my spare time.

At university, I would be “commissioned” by students to design T-shirts, bumper stickers and to draw cartoons and so on.

Several years later, after my law practice became established, I happened to fall back into painting.

I was about 41 at the time. It was a public holiday and I was a bit bored.

I started painting with my children’s pastels and enjoyed the moment tremendously.

I decided then to start painting more. I purchased a set of pastels and started painting landscapes.

This was new to me as I had always painted graphic design subjects such as posters.

This love for landscape should have been no surprise as I loved the Impressionist movement when we studied it in high school.

So I painted in every spare moment I could — evenings and on weekends.

By the end of that year, I had a selection of landscapes at a Christmas market and had sold a few paintings.

I was hooked. Gradually, the art practice grew and I transitioned from law into painting full-time by 2017.

It was undoubtedly the correct decision for me.

And though it was a very difficult process to transition out of a profession like law, and especially having my own practice, it was the correct decision.

I should have done it sooner, but you never know until you try.

RURAL SCENE: 'Village Serenity' (Karoo) by Malcolm Dewey (SUPPLIED)

Did the career shift affect you financially and how have you overcome this?

Though there was a drop in income, the career shift had no negative financial impact.

The most important reason for that was that I had some momentum with my painting.

Collectors around the country liked my work as I had been testing the chilly waters of art sales already.

I was able to immediately start hosting art workshops too. All of this gave me confidence to keep building different streams of income from art.

It is also essential to have any significant consumer debts paid up.

If you have these scary commitments then keep your secure income until you have settled them or have them under control.

The less significant debts you have, the easier it is to make that transition.

However, there was still a lot to find out about myself, my preferences as an artist.

Though I enjoyed doing in-person workshops, I found that the significant time for preparation and a commitment that it placed on my entire family was not ideal.

Working from home and running workshops has its limitations, so I sought ways to supplement them.

Over six months, I phased workshops out completely when I started teaching art online.

How old were you when you found joy in art and can you remember the circumstances?

Art has always been part of my life, from childhood, and I was always the kid with a sketchbook. I went through piles and piles of sketchbooks.

I was very fortunate during high school at Hudson Park to have had access to a good art programme at the Belgravia Art Centre.

That was a significant influence on me and Barry Gibb, the principal at the time, was also an influential figure.

Studying art history as well was something I enjoyed, and I picked up a lot of insights into the lives of artists.

Unfortunately, back in the ’80s, there was very little encouragement for anyone to take up art full-time.

The only avenue that was really put to me by career planners was textile design or fashion design, and I wasn’t interested in any of those directions.

That is how I ended up studying law, as I had a cousin at Rhodes University studying law.

And I thought it’d be fun to join him there. And so that was how I segued into a legal career.

GREAT OUTDOORS: Malcolm Dewey's 'Golden Light' (SUPPLIED)

What themes and subjects are you drawn to and what is your medium of choice?

I love the Impressionist movement. The suggestion of details in a landscape, the light and colour appeal to me. It is an endlessly fascinating subject.

Also the concept of painting outdoors, or en plein air, is a wonderful way to get to know your surroundings. We have such an amazing country for landscape painting.

I started with acrylics to learn the fundamentals. I tried oils and was blown away by their power and versatility.

I also use gouache often and watercolour for journals. However, oils are number one.

The thicker the paint, the better. I prefer a slightly more abstract landscape with bigger, looser shapes.

More expressive colour, textured brushwork and an overall positive spirit.

Landscapes are about expressing happiness and beauty. The landscape artist can see and turn an overlooked, everyday scene into something beautiful.

How do Eastern Cape landscapes feature in your art?

The Eastern Cape veld is beautiful because of its tough nature.

Thorn trees, rocks, dry grass and hills create a wonderful play of light and shadow.

Then there is the Karoo which is a painter’s paradise, the Overberg and, of course, the majestic Cape.

These are the parts of SA that I seek out for painting inspiration.

Of course, anywhere along the coast provides endless subjects too.

I may include figures or leave them out. In truth, the subject is always light.

To show light you need to love shadows, because they show up the light.

It seems that I will never master the subject, but I am happy to keep trying!

FALLING LEAVES: 'Autumn Lane' by Malcolm Dewey (SUPPLIED)

How did you go about promoting your work to ensure it was marketed as widely as possible?

I knew nothing about promoting my art until I started reading everything I could find on the topic.

Mostly American marketing books I found online. The internet was still new and blogging was something Americans did.

So I started a website and a blog, and I wrote extensively about trying to build an art practice and a career as an artist.

That was also a way of just pushing myself to keep on showing up, creating art and sharing that journey via a blog.

As time progressed, I decided to start experimenting with making videos of my painting process.

This was in 2014 and still very much an early stage for me.

It was quite a challenge to find the right equipment and produce worthwhile videos.

Getting decent sound was also a real challenge.

Trying to get affordable cameras, video editing and finding time with a family and full-time career was somewhat daunting.

My wife, Kerrin, was very supportive so I kept on experimenting.

I also started a YouTube channel, which was very, very basic, producing videos that were really quite terrible to begin with!

You became an online teacher, but to do this you had to master content production skills in addition to knowledge sharing. How did you go about upskilling yourself?

I started teaching a few online lessons with platforms like SkillShare, and this helped me develop a bit more confidence in front of the camera.

Also to teach the basic fundamentals of painting on the internet.

In essence, I was learning and teaching at the same time, which I think is a good way to develop your skills.

Surprisingly, these classes became fairly popular which boosted my confidence. I have continued to teach online to this day.

When I started art full-time, I realised I had to really buckle down and learn how to produce decent quality video and plan lessons and tutorials that would be helpful to beginners.

By helping others, you find more people start helping you too by sharing your work and gradually you build up a network.

TRANQUIL SETTING: 'Country Energies' (SUPPLIED)

Your online courses escalated with Covid and your YouTube subscribers ballooned. Please tell us about these courses and what is your top tip for emerging artists?

With Covid, the online courses did increase, especially with platforms like SkillShare.

I encourage anyone to start a basic teaching programme of whatever topic they like using a platform like SkillShare.

It takes a lot of the marketing effort out of your way and you may be able to recover your cost of materials, which is nice.

Eventually, I started noticing an increase in YouTube viewers as well during Covid, and I started putting a bit more effort into YouTube [by] trying to produce a video each week. The channel began to grow quite rapidly.

I now have a subscriber base of about 133,000 subscribers on YouTube. I think that has been very impactful.

A lot of viewers on YouTube will look into what you’re doing, and some of those will join your courses or purchase paintings from you.

YouTube on its own, as an income source, is not really significant, and it’s certainly not a business plan from a direct financial point of view.

However, as an introduction to the world, YouTube is a great way to market yourself and build up a following over time.

I enjoy YouTube a lot more than general social media, because YouTube videos last forever.

And you can still get a lot of views on a video you did many years ago.

From that point of view, the effort to create a YouTube channel is well worth it, provided you are prepared to dedicate time to it.

Any business, no matter what it is, takes at least five years to build up some traction.

The artists’ life is more of a lifestyle than pursuing fame and fortune. If you do not live to create then do not bother.

What kind of content do you post? Is it time-consuming to create and does it not cut into creative time?

Creating tutorials and videos and writing are all part of my practice as an artist.

Each of those types of content reaches a different audience, and it is just a way of adding variety to your life as well.

If all I did was paint, I would get a bit jaded with that.

So, when I need a break from painting, I’ll edit some videos or write articles for my blog.

Or take a walk and think about painting and future projects. There’s always variety and that is very important.

Every bit of content an artist creates is never a waste, even failed paintings are learning experiences.

Making a note of your creative process, whether it’s in writing or photographs or video, is all useful content these days.

Getting into content creation may seem daunting to many artists, and I found this to be particularly true for a lot of South Africans.

Artists have an advantage — we film what we love to do. People love to watch art come to life — it’s like a magic trick.

I do find that general social media is much less rewarding because those posts are old history within 48 hours.

But content like a video on YouTube or posting simple tutorials on a platform like Skillshare remain evergreen and give you a lot more return for your time and effort.

Growing a business online does require a bit of thick skin and a lot of determination.

You’ve got to be really, very patient and look at it as growing incrementally.

I would like to have started sooner, but if you haven’t started yet, then start now because the sooner you get momentum the better.

SEA SCENE: 'Daybreak Ocean' (SUPPLIED)

Describe your studio. Should aspiring artists be put off by not having a spacious, dedicated creative space?

I work from home in a converted bedroom. It’s just a case of using space wisely and you can get by with that.

My first painting space was just the corner of a bedroom, so there’s no need to wait until you have a big, dedicated studio space.

If you are going to start painting, you can start with what you have and you can still do good work.

Do you sell via galleries or prefer to market your own work?

The traditional road to selling paintings is still to use a gallery. I have done that from time to time and always regretted it.

Perhaps I just like to have more control over my own marketing.

I get frustrated very quickly when I see a gallery is not putting in the effort.

I found that my own selling and marketing is much more effective and I don’t have to worry about commissions. But it all depends on the individual.

Some artists prefer to have absolutely no involvement in sales and want somebody else to do that for them. And that’s perfectly fine if it is working for you.

You have written inspirational books about your creative process which include tips for other artists. Please tell us more.

I took to writing articles on my blog and enjoyed that and then started compiling inspirational art books based on those articles.

I have several for sale on platforms like Amazon and also on my website. The most important part of those books is to simply inspire other artists with my experiences and stories around creating art.

And this has led to five or six books on that topic. They include 52 Weeks of Creative Living, 52 weeks of Creative Mastery and The Creative Awakening and An Artist’s Survival Guide.

I’ve also written a book on selling art called Sell Your Art or Not, and this is essentially to help people decide whether they want to sell their art or whether it’s not the right time for them.

That book contains a lot of my own experiences, plus tips on how to promote your work in various ways.

I think South Africans are incredibly enterprising — we have to make our own way.

Take advantage of the internet and reach a wider audience while also helping out locally.

As one artist said to me long ago: “Make your own waves. Do not wait for others to do it for you.”

Are there any other projects you are excited about?

I’ve recently started editing a new project called Create Art Magazine, a free online magazine, which my wife and I started working on six months ago.

We have currently two editions published, and every other month a new edition will be published.

We’re using this magazine also to inspire artists and write about topics, ranging from tutorials to reviews of materials.

A big part of the magazine features artists, whether local or international.

We write feature articles on various artists and help them gain exposure.

So the Create Art magazine has been a big undertaking, but so far, we’re enjoying it very much.

And the response has been quite amazing — not just in SA, but all over the world.

It is an entirely free publication and we hope to keep it that way for as long as possible.

Finally I want to encourage all “older” people to get creating through painting.

Many older folk painted years ago, but now sit around watching TV. Take up painting and change your life for the better.