FIRST DRIVE | BAIC B30 joins growing pack of boxy Chinese soft-roaders

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so the saying goes.

Owners of certain legacy brand SUV and crossover models probably feel a tad deflated when their neighbours arrive in cheaper Chinese options styled to look like more popular models from other continents. Or smug, knowing that they opted for a proven contender.

Lately a new genre of Chinese soft-roaders has crept onto the market, with square-jawed, round-eyed styling and an outdoorsy image inspired by Land Rover, Jeep and similar brands. Think Haval H7, Jetour T1 and, most recently, the BAIC B30.

The B30 was our subject of focus recently, attending the official market introduction this month. Much has been written about BAIC and its R11bn manufacturing facility in Gqeberha, whose outputs are yet to be completely verified. A 2024 report by colleague Phuti Mpyane noted it was “operating at near standstill” — missing the 50,000-unit target set for 2022.

Though BAIC issued press releases celebrating prospects of local assembly of the new B30, we confirmed the units presented to us at launch were imported from China.

The B30 is positioned a level above the X55 crossover, which has fared well for the marque, with frequent sightings on Mzansi roads.

Pricing starts at R519,000 for the Elite Adventure grade, while the Premium Adventure is R549,900. The hybrid version of the Elite Adventure is R639,900, and buyers will pay R689,900 for the Premium Adventure in hybrid form.

Interior has a roomy feel, large infotainment screen has some quirks. (BAIC)

All models use the same 1.5l, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol unit familiar from the X55. In the regular versions, output is 138kW/305Nm, linked to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic with drive to the front wheels. The hybrid gains a boost, with its electrified componentry taking total output to 301kW/685Nm, endowing the vehicle with all-wheel drive via a dedicated hybrid transmission.

We spent our day with the regular, non-hybrid derivative, driving from Johannesburg’s northeastern region out to the Cradle of Humankind area. Our launch drive included a light off-road session, made more interesting by a heavy downpour.

Visually there is no denying that the BAIC B30 is an interesting car, even if its execution is not entirely original. The frontal gaze has hints of Jeep Renegade, with aspects of Mini Countryman at the rear. Most would not be able to tell what it is unless they look for the BAIC emblem and accompanying B30 at the rear. That latter handle is deployed for the South African market, because the model is known as the BJ30 elsewhere. Someone forgot to change that detail on the fascia, however, where you will find a stamp saying BJ30.

Our test unit was the Premium Adventure version, with a generous list of standard amenities. It must be said that even the basic Elite Adventure gets the full spread of driver-assistance functions, in addition to LED lighting, digital instrumentation, dual climate control, voice recognition, wireless charging and 18″ alloys. The higher-grade models get 19″.

The cabin of the Premium Adventure has a pleasant ambience, with good-quality surface materials, supple leatherette upholstery and high-resolution displays, of which there are two: the main infotainment and driver instrument cluster.

There's a Mini Countryman-esque flavour to the rear. (BAIC)

The cluster is compact and not particularly distracting, but the central 14.6″ main unit can be. In fairness, there are other setups deserving of similar criticism — it seems some Chinese interfaces are better than others in user-friendliness and easy operation on the move. Handling basic tasks such as climate control and audio system operation while driving the B30 should be more straightforward.

Thanks to its wide, box-like body style, the cabin has a roomy feel. Storage spaces for oddments are in plentiful supply, with BAIC quoting 1,496l of luggage space with the rear seats folded.

From a ride perspective, the vehicle seems softly sprung, hardly a bad thing considering local road conditions. Driving on surfaces other than G20-prepped highways, the B30 with its multi-link rear suspension, 215mm ground clearance and 235/60/19 wheels proved adept at filtering the imperfections.

We found the model to be lacking in the performance department, however. While the 1.5l motor is perfectly adequate in a smaller, lighter vehicle such as the X55, its lack of puff becomes apparent when trying to overtake or during uphill kick-down of the accelerator. The dual-clutch automatic works well at speed but during crawling manoeuvres proved to be clunky.

The choice that buyers have in this price brand and category borders on overwhelming — and that applies even if you are just zoning in on the Chinese players in isolation.

Existing BAIC drivers might find the B30 to be a compelling upgrade over the X55, especially since the brand is offering special incentives for current owners.