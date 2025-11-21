IN THE GARDEN | A sublime mix of beauty, utility and charm

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A beautiful pink rose stands out against its green and yellow backdrop.

On returning from the Western Cape, there is always a feeling of satisfaction, as the time spent there fills your mind with wonderful, inspiring visual memories to take home.

No less this time. Especially after enjoying the two-hour walk around the historic Rustenburg farm garden nestled on the slopes of the Simonsberg in Stellenbosch at the beginning of the month.

It is surrounded by Cape Dutch buildings against a backdrop of breathtaking mountain views.

Huge expanses of lush green lawns under the trees provided shade and respite from the heat of the day where tables were set for guests to rest.

After exploring the gardens, we could enjoy mini-quiches or custard tarts; coffee and refreshments sold at food carts without the pressure of being hurried along by waitrons.

It was just enough.

The Rustenburg wine farm is owned by the Barlow family. Simon Barlow and his wife, Rozanne, took over the running of it in 1987.

Rozanne takes care of the grounds and the cattle and is said to be “responsible for a personal touch which is found in every aspect of this family-owned business”.

In 2008, Rozanne began working on the beautiful 80-year-old gardens surrounding Rustenburg and Schoongezicht Manor Houses after her mother-in-law, Pam, handed the responsibility on to her.

With a team of eight gardeners, every corner of the garden has been worked to magnificence.

There are plant combinations with about 200 old roses climbing walls and dangling from trees or simply standing alone in glory in mixed flower beds.

Rozanne said each plant story had begun with good soil, irrigation and installation — first plant the major plants, the taller ones at the back and a few fronting the bed, with different perennials. And add groundcovers in between, allowing some to spill over the edges onto the paving.

The garden is an English-style design which focuses on the old roses and perennials viewed in different garden rooms, each offering a delight to the senses.

A pathway through a section of the gardens at Rustenberg estate. (SUPPLIED)

Features include a sunken garden, the Almond walk, beekeeping in the garden, hidden pathways and a glasshouse.

A long rectangular pool filled with Koi had my young grandson entranced. Some elderly ladies, also visiting the gardens, were delighted and asked to include him in their photos.

Neat clipped hedges and topiaries added to the manicured appearance of the gardens.

Here are some of the old-fashioned perennials we admired:

Aquilegia/columbines with their bell-shaped flowers and spurred petals which last for four to six weeks, and attract butterflies and bees. The dwarf varieties are about 10 to 15cm while taller varieties reach 90cm.

They perform best in either full sun or semi-shade conditions in well-draining “average” soil. They may be planted from seed in spring.

Press the seeds into the soil and just cover them lightly as they need light to germinate.

Nicotiana (tobacco plant) is useful for filling in gaps. It is a hardy, colourful perennial which grows to 1.5m, providing colourful height in a summer border. It self-seeds.

Inca lilies are dependable plants that provide tall colour and are wonderful when gathered as a cut flower.

Valerian has a native species Cape valerian found in the Eastern Cape and other provinces.

It is an herbaceous perennial which produces fragrant flowers that attract bees, butterflies and other pollinators. It flowers from spring until autumn.

It is often grown as a medicinal herb for its sedative properties.

Neatly clipped hedges and topiaries add to the manicured appearance of the gardens. (SUPPLIED)

Heliotrope perennials produce clusters of deep violet flowers borne on 25cm-long stems. They are also available in pink and white.

In the shaded areas various types of plectranthus, hostas, wild rhubarb and lilies created interesting woodland scenes.

There was a focus on the vegetable garden, which had been built on the ground where once there was a tennis court.

“It’s no use having a tennis court in your garden if no one uses it,” Rozanne said.

The location was perfectly positioned as it was in the sun which, she said, was necessary for a vegetable garden to thrive.

Raised beds were introduced to the area, filled with good soil and compost.

Little fences across the raised beds divide the areas as do lightly latticed tunnels for vegetables with a climbing habit.

Rows of old watering cans along the wall stand as functional garden art.

The vegetable garden on Rustenburg farm is beautiful and created, perhaps not purposely, according to the “pattern” of a traditional cottage garden in rural England, where ordinary families planted a garden with a mix of vegetables, herbs and flowers.

The vegetable garden has been built on the ground where once there was a tennis court. Perfectly positioned as it is in the sun which is necessary for a vegetable garden to thrive. (SUPPLIED)

At that time, flowers were grown for pest control as well as to attract pollinators. This is as it is at Rustenburg, where there is a happy “mix of utility and charm”.

Purple-faced poppies, some with fat seed heads tempting you to pick them (only they are not yet “ripe”) are bee magnets; then there are orange marigolds, foxgloves and day lilies. Edible flowers of violas and nasturtiums added bright colour.

The huge heads of artichoke from the robust plants which lean out over the raised beds, big round purply alium flowers, yellow flowers of pumpkins and squash and alternating lettuce plants of different leaf colours create a pretty scene.

Compost is made from grass cuttings, prunings from the garden, waste from the winery such as grape skins, spent vegetables and so on.

The floor between the raised vegetable beds is laid with mulch made from alien vegetation which has been cut down and fed through a chipper.

Arches in the beds create supports for the squash and climbing vegetables. The garden is irrigated every day.